Five Oscar Nods for Polish Minority Coproduction The Zone of Interest

The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer

LOS ANGELES: The Polish minority coproduction The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer has received five nominations for the 96th Academy Awards. The film was nominated in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound categories.

The Zone of Interest is a British/US/Polish coproduction produced by A24 and coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions.

The Irish/British/US coproduction Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, which was shot at the Origo Studios in Budapest and in Glasgow, received 11 nominations.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has most of the nominations (13), Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nods, while Barbie by Greta Gerwig received eight nominations.

The 96th edition of the Academy Awards ceremony will be held on 10 March 2024.

