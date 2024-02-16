Filmmakers Protest Polish Film Institute Leadership

WARSAW: Polish filmmakers have launched a protest against the head of the Polish Film Institute , Radosław Śmigulski. The filmmakers, including directors, screenwriters and actors, have penned a letter to the Minister of Culture Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz, outlining nine serious allegations of actions committed by Śmigulski since his appointment in 2017.

Polish filmmakers are accusing Śmigulski of derailing the institution from its fundamental duties and causing its "collapse."

The letter is signed by over 5,000 individuals from major film organisations including the five most important film organisations: the Trade Union of Polish Directors - Polish Directors' Guild (110 directors), the Trade Union of Polish Screenwriters - Screenwriters' Guild (186 screenwriters), KIPA – the National Chamber of Audiovisual Producers (160 producers of all film genres), Women of Film (4,300 members representing all film professions) and the Wajda Studio and School.