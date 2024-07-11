OBITUARY: Polish Iconic Actor and Director Jerzy Stuhr

WARSAW: Celebrated Polish actor, director and educator Jerzy Stuhr passed away at the age of 77, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Krakow in 1947, Jerzy Stuhr studied Polish literature at the Jagiellonian University and acting at the State Higher School of Theatre in Krakow, eventually becoming a professor and rector at the Krakow Theatre School.

His profound influence on Polish theatre and film is immortalised in his iconic roles in films such as Amateur / Amator directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski and produced by Zespół Filmowy Tor, Top Dog / Wodzirej directed by Feliks Falk and produced by Zespół Filmowy X, and Sexmission / Seksmisja directed by Juliusz Machulski and produced by Studio Filmowe Zebra. These films not only showcased his versatile talent, but also became landmarks in Polish cinema.

Stuhr's career was marked by numerous accolades, including the Gold Medal for Service to Culture Gloria Artis, the Commander’s Cross with Star of the Order of Polonia Restituta, and the Honoris Gratia Badge.

Stuhr’s contributions extended beyond his performances. As an educator, he shaped the future of Polish theatre and film, inspiring generations of actors and directors.

His philosophy on his work was encapsulated in his own words: “I have always believed that since I am endowed with certain abilities that others are not, I must serve people in every shape and form, from carefree laughter to emotion and horror. This is my whole mission.”