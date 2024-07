WARSAW: The Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission has distributed over 491,000 EUR / 2 m PLN to 13 projects within its 14th annual competition.

The winners, chosen from among 53 applications, include seven feature films, five documentaries and one animated film.

The biggest grant of 70,081 EUR / 300,000 PLN has been awarded to four feature films: Grzesiuk, król życia by Michał Szcześniak, Kulej by Xawery Żuławski, Ministranci by Piotr Domalewski, and Wielka Warszawska by Bartłomiej Ignaciuk.

