Young Horizons Industry Launches Call for Projects

WARSAW: Projects in various stages of development and production are invited to apply for the 8th Young Horizons Industry , the international co-production forum for films and series for young audiences, till 19 April 2024. The forum will be held in Warsaw and online 30 September – 2 October 2024.

Twenty projects, live-action, animated, documentary, and transmedia, will be presented in front of more than 300 international guests within the In Development, Work in Progress and Market Presentation sections.

In addition to project presentations and 1:1 meetings, the event programme will include panel discussions, workshops, training and networking programmes for emerging producers, film school students and fresh graduates, script and marketing consultations.

The Forum is part of the Young Horizons International Festival (28 September - 6 October 2024) and both events are organised by Young Horizons, a key branch of the New Horizons Association. Young Horizons Industry is co-financed by the Polish Film Institute and Creative Europe MEDIA.

Click HERE for the press release.