Agnieszka Holland's The Green Border Wins 26th Polish Eagles

WARSAW: Agnieszka Holland's The Green Border / Zielona granica won Best Film at the 26th Polish Film Academy ’s Polish Film Awards. Most of the statuettes, as many as six (Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Sound, Makeup, Costume Design), went to Scarborn / Kos by Paweł Maślona. The gala was held on 4 March 2024 at the Polish Theatre in Warsaw.

Over 800 members of the Polish Film Academy voted in a secret ballot.

Upon receiving the Eagle statuette for Lifetime Achievements Agnieszka Holland said: “You can only make good films if you're free and if you're not afraid. And even if you feel fear, you know that the greatest victory is to overcome it. Today we live in a world where monsters are beginning to rule. A huge part of the world is already ruled by monsters. These monsters are confronted by good-natured and quite frightened politicians. And we can't be such good-natured and rather frightened filmmakers if we want to be more than just providers of escape entertainment in this world. We really have to face this world.”

During the gala it was also announced who will hold the position of President of the Polish Film Academy during the next two-year term. The current President of the Academy, Dariusz Jabłoński was chosen for another term.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films production

Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE

Best Director:

Paweł Maślona for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Daniel Baur (K5 International), ViaPlay Groupe, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commission, the Podkarpackie Film Comission, the Krakow Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Script:

Michał A. Zieliński for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Magdalena Cielecka in Anxiety / Lęk (Poland, Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Sławomir Fabicki

Produced by Apple Film Production

Coproduced by Cinédokké, Ma.ja.de. Fiction, RSI Radiotelevisionesvizzera

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the German-Polish Film Fund, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commision

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Eryk Kulm Jr. in Filip (Poland)

Directed by Michał Kwieciński

Produced by TVP

Coproduced by Akson Studio

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Agnieszka Grochowska in Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Tomasz Schuchardt in Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)

Directed by Jan Holoubek

Produced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Cinematography:

Michał Sobociński for Filip (Poland)

Best Music:

Łukasz "L.U.C." Rostkowski for The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman

Produced by Breakthru Films

Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, the National Culture Center, the Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Best Editing:

Nikodem Chabior for Filip (Poland)

Best Production Design:

Katarzyna Sobańska, Marcel Sławiński for Filip (Poland)

Best Costumes:

Dorota Roqueplo for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Best Make-up:

Aneta Brzozowska for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Best Sound:

Radosław Ochnio, Adam Szlenda, Filip Krzemień for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)

Audience Award:

The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Best Documentary:

Pianoforte (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Piątek

Produced by Telemark

Best Drama Series:

1670 (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Buchwald, Kordian Kądziela

Produced by Akson Studio

Commissioned by Netflix

Best European Film:

Triangle of Sadness (USA, Sweden, France, UK, Germany, Turkey, Denmark, Greece, Switzerland, Mexico)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

Discovery of the Year:

Grzegorz Dębowski for directing Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Lifetime Achievements Eagle Award:

Agnieszka Holland