Agnieszka Holland's The Green Border Wins 26th Polish Eagles

Over 800 members of the Polish Film Academy voted in a secret ballot.
Upon receiving the Eagle statuette for Lifetime Achievements Agnieszka Holland said: “You can only make good films if you're free and if you're not afraid. And even if you feel fear, you know that the greatest victory is to overcome it. Today we live in a world where monsters are beginning to rule. A huge part of the world is already ruled by monsters. These monsters are confronted by good-natured and quite frightened politicians. And we can't be such good-natured and rather frightened filmmakers if we want to be more than just providers of escape entertainment in this world. We really have to face this world.”
During the gala it was also announced who will hold the position of President of the Polish Film Academy during the next two-year term. The current President of the Academy, Dariusz Jabłoński was chosen for another term.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
The Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Metro Films production
Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE
Best Director:
Paweł Maślona for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Daniel Baur (K5 International), ViaPlay Groupe, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commission, the Podkarpackie Film Comission, the Krakow Film Commission
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Script:
Michał A. Zieliński for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Magdalena Cielecka in Anxiety / Lęk (Poland, Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Sławomir Fabicki
Produced by Apple Film Production
Coproduced by Cinédokké, Ma.ja.de. Fiction, RSI Radiotelevisionesvizzera
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC), Eurimages, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the German-Polish Film Fund, the Mazowia Warsaw Film Commision
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Eryk Kulm Jr. in Filip (Poland)
Directed by Michał Kwieciński
Produced by TVP
Coproduced by Akson Studio
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Agnieszka Grochowska in Scarborn / Kos (Poland)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Tomasz Schuchardt in Doppelgänger. The Double / Doppelgänger. Sobowtór (Poland)
Directed by Jan Holoubek
Produced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Cinematography:
Michał Sobociński for Filip (Poland)
Best Music:
Łukasz "L.U.C." Rostkowski for The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela), Hugh Welchman
Produced by Breakthru Films
Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, the National Culture Center, the Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia
Best Editing:
Nikodem Chabior for Filip (Poland)
Best Production Design:
Katarzyna Sobańska, Marcel Sławiński for Filip (Poland)
Best Costumes:
Dorota Roqueplo for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)
Best Make-up:
Aneta Brzozowska for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)
Best Sound:
Radosław Ochnio, Adam Szlenda, Filip Krzemień for Scarborn / Kos (Poland)
Audience Award:
The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
Best Documentary:
Pianoforte (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Piątek
Produced by Telemark
Best Drama Series:
1670 (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Buchwald, Kordian Kądziela
Produced by Akson Studio
Commissioned by Netflix
Best European Film:
Triangle of Sadness (USA, Sweden, France, UK, Germany, Turkey, Denmark, Greece, Switzerland, Mexico)
Directed by Ruben Östlund
Discovery of the Year:
Grzegorz Dębowski for directing Next to Nothing / Tyle, co nic (Poland)
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Lifetime Achievements Eagle Award:
Agnieszka Holland