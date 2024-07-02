02-07-2024

mBank New Horizons IFF 2024 Announces Full Programme

    Kinds of Kindness, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos Kinds of Kindness, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos source: NH

    WROCLAW: A total of 285 films will screen at the 24th mBank New Horizons International Film Festival, which will be held in Wrocław 18 – 28 July and online 18 July – 4 August 2024. Films by Gábor Reisz and Deimantas Narkevičius are among the 12 titles selected for the International Competition.

    The festival will open with Kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos and will close with The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn.

    The rich programme includes the Let’s Go section (films exploring the phenomenon of walking); retrospectives of Yvonne Rainer, Alain Tanner, Nagisa Ōshima and Bertrand Bonello; African New Waves on cinema; the Oslo/Reykjavik section; Visual Front (works at the border between film and visual arts); Shortlist (short films); Lost Lost Lost section (films lost in festival circuit); Smart7; a focus on Romania (Romania: Mirror Games); and VR Stage, among others.

    On 20 July 2024, a unique Amadeus Live event will feature a screening of Miloš Forman's Amadeus, accompanied by live music from a 100-plus-member ensemble of the Beethoven Academy Orchestra and the Cracow Philharmonic Choir, under the baton of Dutch conductor Ernst van Tiel.

    The industry segment of the festival includes the traditional showcase Polish Days and New Horizons Studio+ as key events.

    Over 500 guests are expected at the festival. 

    The 24th mBank International Film Festival New Horizons is co-funded from funds of municipality of Wrocław, by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage from the Culture Promotion Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the European Union, by Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway Grants, the Swiss-Polish Cooperation Programme and VISA.

    INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

    Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Yorgos Zois
    Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films
    Coproduced by Red Carpet films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, Eurimages, the Greek Film Center, EKOME, Onassis Culture, Flux

    Blue Sun Palace (USA)
    Directed by Constance Tsang

    Explanation of Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Gábor Reisz
    Produced by Proton Cinema
    Coproduced by MPhilms
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Hoard (UK)
    Directed by Luna Carmoon

    Ivo (Germany)
    Directed by Eva Trobisch

    Pepe (Dominican Republic, Namibia, Germany, France)
    Directed by Nelson by Carl De Los Santos Arias

    September Says (France, Greece, Ireland, Germany, UK)
    Directed by Ariane Labed

    Sleeping with Your Eyes Open / Dormir de olhos abertos (Brazil, Taiwan, Argentina, Germany)
    Directed by Nele Wohlatz

    Sweet Dreams (the Netherlands, Sweden, Indonesia, Réunion)
    Directed by Ena Sendijarević

    Twittering Soul / Čiulbanti siela (Lithuania)
    Directed by Deimantas Narkevičius
    Produced by Just a moment
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Universal Language / Une langue universelle (Canada)
    Directed by Matthew Rankin

    ZONE (Germany)
    Directed by Christina Friedrich

    Click HERE for more information about the festival’s programme.

