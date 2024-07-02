mBank New Horizons IFF 2024 Announces Full Programme

The festival will open with Kinds of Kindness by Yorgos Lanthimos and will close with The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn.
The rich programme includes the Let’s Go section (films exploring the phenomenon of walking); retrospectives of Yvonne Rainer, Alain Tanner, Nagisa Ōshima and Bertrand Bonello; African New Waves on cinema; the Oslo/Reykjavik section; Visual Front (works at the border between film and visual arts); Shortlist (short films); Lost Lost Lost section (films lost in festival circuit); Smart7; a focus on Romania (Romania: Mirror Games); and VR Stage, among others.
On 20 July 2024, a unique Amadeus Live event will feature a screening of Miloš Forman's Amadeus, accompanied by live music from a 100-plus-member ensemble of the Beethoven Academy Orchestra and the Cracow Philharmonic Choir, under the baton of Dutch conductor Ernst van Tiel.
The industry segment of the festival includes the traditional showcase Polish Days and New Horizons Studio+ as key events.
Over 500 guests are expected at the festival.
The 24th mBank International Film Festival New Horizons is co-funded from funds of municipality of Wrocław, by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage from the Culture Promotion Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the European Union, by Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway Grants, the Swiss-Polish Cooperation Programme and VISA.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
Arcadia (Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Yorgos Zois
Produced by Foss Productions, Homemade Films
Coproduced by Red Carpet films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Centеr, Eurimages, the Greek Film Center, EKOME, Onassis Culture, Flux
Blue Sun Palace (USA)
Directed by Constance Tsang
Explanation of Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Gábor Reisz
Produced by Proton Cinema
Coproduced by MPhilms
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Hoard (UK)
Directed by Luna Carmoon
Ivo (Germany)
Directed by Eva Trobisch
Pepe (Dominican Republic, Namibia, Germany, France)
Directed by Nelson by Carl De Los Santos Arias
September Says (France, Greece, Ireland, Germany, UK)
Directed by Ariane Labed
Sleeping with Your Eyes Open / Dormir de olhos abertos (Brazil, Taiwan, Argentina, Germany)
Directed by Nele Wohlatz
Sweet Dreams (the Netherlands, Sweden, Indonesia, Réunion)
Directed by Ena Sendijarević
Twittering Soul / Čiulbanti siela (Lithuania)
Directed by Deimantas Narkevičius
Produced by Just a moment
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Universal Language / Une langue universelle (Canada)
Directed by Matthew Rankin
ZONE (Germany)
Directed by Christina Friedrich
Click HERE for more information about the festival’s programme.