Explanation for Everything Wins 24th mBank New Horizons IFF

WROCŁAW: The jury of the 24th mBank New Horizons International Film Festival gave the Grand Prix to the Hungarian/Slovak coproduction Explanation for Everything directed by Gábor Reisz. The festival was held in Wrocław 18 – 28 July and it continues online till 4 August 2024.

The Audience Award went to Luna Carmoon for Hoard.

The festival showcased 285 films from 80 countries, emphasising auteur cinema and visionary directors. The online segment features 96 titles.

Magnus von Horn's Danish/Swedish/Polish coproduction The Girl with the Needle closed the festival. The film was produced by Nordisk Film Productions Creative Alliance and coproduced by Lava Films sp z.o.o., Nordisk Film Production AB, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź and the Lower Silesia Film Centre.

The industry segment of the festival included the traditional showcases Polish Days and New Horizons Studio+ as key events.

The 24th mBank International Film Festival New Horizons is co-funded from funds of the municipality of Wrocław, by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage from the Culture Promotion Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the European Union, by Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway Grants, the Swiss-Polish Cooperation Programme and VISA.

WINNERS:

Grand Prix::

Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia))

Directed by Gábor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Audience Award:

Hoard (UK)

Directed by Luna Carmoon

Zuzanna Jagoda Kolska Award (to a filmmaker under 30 years old, presented in the Shortlist section):

Sister of Mine / Moja siostra (Poland)

Directed by Mariusz Rusiński

Produced by Munk Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

