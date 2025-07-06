Young Horizons Industry 2025 Announces Selected Projects

WARSAW: A total of 24 projects, including 13 films and 11 series from 16 countries, will be showcased at the 9th edition of Young Horizons Industry . The international coproduction forum focused on films and series aimed at kids and youth will be held in Warsaw 29 September – 1 October 2025.

From a record number of submitted projects (111 submissions from 56 countries), 20 projects have been selected for the In-Development, and four for the Work-in- Progress pitching sections.

This year, most of the projects come from Poland (five), Estonia (three), and Czech Republic (two).

Importantly, the topic of mental health challenges among kids and teens has a strong representation in the selection, with stories focused on hypersensitivity, social anxiety, mental balance, and sense of loneliness, combined with the themes of first love and puberty, inclusivity and tolerance.

In 2025, for the first time, Young Horizons Industry will highlight a country of honour - Croatia. The programme will be announced in September.

The 9th edition of Young Horizons Industry will take place within the 12th Young Horizons International Film Festival.

The call for projects for the Project Pool, non-pitching section, is open from 2 July to 31 July 2025.

Click HERE to see more information, including the list of projects selected for In-Development, and Work-in- Progress pitching sections.