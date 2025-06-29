Spotlight on Croatia at Young Horizons 2025

WARSAW: In 2025, for the first time, Young Horizons Industry (29 September – 1 October) highlights a country of honour. The first spotlight will be on Croatia.

With a new chapter in the history of its forum and the first “Spotlight on…”, Young Horizons Industry is excited to bring you closer to the vibrant Croatian audiovisual industry with lots of coproduction and location possibilities, outstanding talents, and great love for films and series for young audiences.

Spotlight on Croatia will be a part of the main programme of the 9th Young Horizons Industry. The 3-day event for film professionals will take place between 29 September and 1 October in Warsaw.

