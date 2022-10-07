WEMW 2023 Launches First Call for Entries

TRIESTE: When East Meets West has launched the call for applications for the Co-production Forum, Work in Progress (Last Stop Trieste and This is IT) as well as First Cut Lab | Trieste 2023.

WEMW 2023 will take place 22 - 25 January 2023 within the Trieste Film Festival (21 – 30 January 2022).

The deadlines are: 4 November for the Co-production Forum, 20 November for Last Stop Trieste and This Is IT, and 5 December 2022 for First Cut Lab | Trieste.

Alongside the programmes targeting projects in development and postproduction, WEMW 2023 will offer a rich programme including workshops and panels, as well as a series of initiatives dedicated to company planning & development such as the EAVE Slate and the Inspirational Labs.

