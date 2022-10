WARSAW: Sixteen filmmakers will be selected to develop their first, sophomore or third feature film at the Less Is More ( LIM ) programme 2023. The deadline for applications has been extended until 17 October 2022.

The programme consists of three one-week workshops from March to October 2023, as well as a tailor-made LIM MEET.

The list of countries accepted to LIM 2023 includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine.

