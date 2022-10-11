11-10-2022

Approaching Deadline for First Cut Lab RE-ACT Programme

By

    TRIESTE: Film projects in editing from Croatia, Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Serbia and Slovenia can apply to First Cut Lab RE-ACT till 15 October 2022. For the first time this year, the four selected feature films will be automatically selected for the First Cut+ Trieste programme.

    First Cut Lab RE-ACT is a four-month programme providing various activities from editing consultancy to acquisition of skills in marketing, promotion, and audience engagement.

    Click HERE for more information.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Extended Deadline for Less Is More 2023