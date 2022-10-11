Approaching Deadline for First Cut Lab RE-ACT Programme

TRIESTE: Film projects in editing from Croatia, Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Serbia and Slovenia can apply to First Cut Lab RE-ACT till 15 October 2022. For the first time this year, the four selected feature films will be automatically selected for the First Cut+ Trieste programme.

First Cut Lab RE-ACT is a four-month programme providing various activities from editing consultancy to acquisition of skills in marketing, promotion, and audience engagement.

Click HERE for more information.