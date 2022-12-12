FNE Partner Countries Win Awards at 35th European Film Awards

Slovenian minority coproduction Small Body by Laura Samani was awarded European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, while Croatian-Danish actor Zlatko Burić was awarded European Actor for Triangle of Sadness. Ruben Östlund’s film was the big winner of the evening with awards for European Film, European Director, European Scriptwriter and European Actor.
The nominations for LUX – The European Audience Film Award, presented by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, and in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas, were also announced during the EFA gala. The Croatian minority coproduction Burning Days by Emin Alper, a coproduction between Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia and Sweden, is among the nominees.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
European Film:
Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, Germany, France, United Kingdom)
Directed by Ruben Östlund
European Documentary:
Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)
Directed by Mantas Kvedaravičius
European Director:
Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness
European Actress:
Vicky Krieps for Corsage Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)
Directed by Marie Kreutzer
European Actor:
Zlatko Burić for Triangle of Sadness
European Screenwriter:
Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness
European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
Small Body / Piccolo corpo (Italy, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Laura Samani
Produced by Nefertiti Film
Coproduced by Vertigo, Tomsa Films, RAI Cinema
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)
European Comedy:
The Good Boss / El buen patrón (Spain)
Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa
European Animated Feature Film:
No Dogs or Italians Allowed / Interdit aux chiens et aux italiens (France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal)
Directed by Alain Ughetto
European Short Film:
Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje (Slovenia, France)
Directed by Urška Djukić, Émilie Pigeard
Excellence Awards:
European Cinematography:
Kate McCullough for The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Directed by Colm Bairéad
European Editing:
Özcan Vardar and Eytan İpeker for Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Directed by Emin Alper
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film, MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund
European Production Design:
Jim Clay for Belfast (UK, Ireland)
Directed by Kenneth Branagh
European Costume Design:
Charlotte Walter for Belfast
European Make-up & Hair:
Heike Merker for All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Directed by Edward Berger
European Original Score:
Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Produced by Skopia Film
Coproduced by Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
European Sound:
Simone Paolo Olivero, Paolo Benvenuti, Benni Atria, Marco Saitta, Ansgar Frerich & Florian Holzner for The Hole / Il buco (Germany, Italy, France)
Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
European Visual Effects:
Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank for All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues
European Lifetime Achievement Award:
Elia Suleiman
European Innovative Storytelling:
Marco Bellocchio for miniseries Exterior Night (Italy)
European Sustainability Award – Prix Film4Climate 2022:
European Commission
Eurimages Co-production Award:
Producers of Ukraine
Young Audience Award:
Animal (France)
Directed by Cyril Dion
European University Film Award (EUFA) 2022:
EO (Poland, Italy)
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Nominated Films for LUX – The European Audience Film Award:
Alcarràs (Spain, Italy)
Directed by Carla Simón
Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Directed by Emin Alper
Close (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lukas Dhont
Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, Germany, France, United Kingdom)
Directed by Ruben Östlund
Will-o’-the-Wisp / Fogo-fátuo (Portugal, France)
Directed by João Pedro Rodrigues