FNE Partner Countries Win Awards at 35th European Film Awards

European Film Awards 2022. The winners on stage at Harpa concert hall in Reykjavík

REYKJAVIK: Lithuanian majority coproduction Mariupolis 2 by Mantas Kvedaravičius won European Documentary, while Slovenian majority coproduction Granny’s Sexual Life by Urška Djukić and Émilie Pigeard won Short European Film at the 35th edition of the European Film Awards , held in Reykjavik on 10 December 2022.

Slovenian minority coproduction Small Body by Laura Samani was awarded European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, while Croatian-Danish actor Zlatko Burić was awarded European Actor for Triangle of Sadness. Ruben Östlund’s film was the big winner of the evening with awards for European Film, European Director, European Scriptwriter and European Actor.

The nominations for LUX – The European Audience Film Award, presented by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, and in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas, were also announced during the EFA gala. The Croatian minority coproduction Burning Days by Emin Alper, a coproduction between Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia and Sweden, is among the nominees.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

European Film:

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, Germany, France, United Kingdom)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

European Documentary:

Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)

Directed by Mantas Kvedaravičius

European Director:

Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

European Actress:

Vicky Krieps for Corsage Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)

Directed by Marie Kreutzer

European Actor:

Zlatko Burić for Triangle of Sadness

European Screenwriter:

Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

Small Body / Piccolo corpo (Italy, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Laura Samani

Produced by Nefertiti Film

Coproduced by Vertigo, Tomsa Films, RAI Cinema

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)

European Comedy:

The Good Boss / El buen patrón (Spain)

Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa

European Animated Feature Film:

No Dogs or Italians Allowed / Interdit aux chiens et aux italiens (France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal)

Directed by Alain Ughetto

European Short Film:

Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje (Slovenia, France)

Directed by Urška Djukić, Émilie Pigeard

Excellence Awards:

European Cinematography:

Kate McCullough for The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Directed by Colm Bairéad

European Editing:

Özcan Vardar and Eytan İpeker for Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Directed by Emin Alper

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film, MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

European Production Design:

Jim Clay for Belfast (UK, Ireland)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh



European Costume Design:

Charlotte Walter for Belfast

European Make-up & Hair:

Heike Merker for All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Directed by Edward Berger

European Original Score:

Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopia Film

Coproduced by Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

European Sound:

Simone Paolo Olivero, Paolo Benvenuti, Benni Atria, Marco Saitta, Ansgar Frerich & Florian Holzner for The Hole / Il buco (Germany, Italy, France)

Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

European Visual Effects:

Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank for All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues

European Lifetime Achievement Award:

Elia Suleiman

European Innovative Storytelling:

Marco Bellocchio for miniseries Exterior Night (Italy)

European Sustainability Award – Prix Film4Climate 2022:

European Commission

Eurimages Co-production Award:

Producers of Ukraine

Young Audience Award:

Animal (France)

Directed by Cyril Dion

European University Film Award (EUFA) 2022:

EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Nominated Films for LUX – The European Audience Film Award:



Alcarràs (Spain, Italy)

Directed by Carla Simón

Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Directed by Emin Alper

Close (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, Germany, France, United Kingdom)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

Will-o’-the-Wisp / Fogo-fátuo (Portugal, France)

Directed by João Pedro Rodrigues