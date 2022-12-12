12-12-2022

FNE Partner Countries Win Awards at 35th European Film Awards

    European Film Awards 2022. The winners on stage at Harpa concert hall in Reykjavík European Film Awards 2022. The winners on stage at Harpa concert hall in Reykjavík Photo: Sebastian Gabsch

    REYKJAVIK: Lithuanian majority coproduction Mariupolis 2 by Mantas Kvedaravičius won European Documentary, while Slovenian majority coproduction Granny’s Sexual Life by Urška Djukić and Émilie Pigeard won Short European Film at the 35th edition of the European Film Awards, held in Reykjavik on 10 December 2022.

    Slovenian minority coproduction Small Body by Laura Samani was awarded European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI, while Croatian-Danish actor Zlatko Burić was awarded European Actor for Triangle of Sadness. Ruben Östlund’s film was the big winner of the evening with awards for European Film, European Director, European Scriptwriter and European Actor.

    The nominations for LUX – The European Audience Film Award, presented by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, and in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas, were also announced during the EFA gala. The Croatian minority coproduction Burning Days by Emin Alper, a coproduction between Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia and Sweden, is among the nominees.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    European Film:
    Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, Germany, France, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Ruben Östlund

    European Documentary:
    Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)
    Directed by Mantas Kvedaravičius

    European Director:
    Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

    European Actress:
    Vicky Krieps for Corsage  Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)
    Directed by Marie Kreutzer

    European Actor:
    Zlatko Burić for Triangle of Sadness

    European Screenwriter:
    Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

    European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
    Small Body / Piccolo corpo (Italy, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Laura Samani
    Produced by Nefertiti Film
    Coproduced by Vertigo, Tomsa Films, RAI Cinema
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)

    European Comedy:
    The Good Boss / El buen patrón (Spain)
    Directed by Fernando León de Aranoa

    European Animated Feature Film:
    No Dogs or Italians Allowed / Interdit aux chiens et aux italiens (France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal)
    Directed by Alain Ughetto

    European Short Film:
    Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje (Slovenia, France)
    Directed by Urška Djukić, Émilie Pigeard

    Excellence Awards:

    European Cinematography:
    Kate McCullough for The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
    Directed by Colm Bairéad

    European Editing:
    Özcan Vardar and Eytan İpeker for Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
    Directed by Emin Alper
    Produced by Tabor Production
    Coproduced by 4 filmMasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
    Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

    European Production Design:
    Jim Clay for Belfast (UK, Ireland)
    Directed by Kenneth Branagh
     
    European Costume Design:
    Charlotte Walter for Belfast

    European Make-up & Hair:
    Heike Merker for All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
    Directed by Edward Berger

    European Original Score:
    Paweł Mykietyn for EO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
    Produced by Skopia Film
    Coproduced by Alia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

    European Sound:
    Simone Paolo Olivero, Paolo Benvenuti, Benni Atria, Marco Saitta, Ansgar Frerich & Florian Holzner for The Hole / Il buco (Germany, Italy, France)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

    European Visual Effects:
    Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank for All Quiet on the Western Front / Im Westen nichts Neues

    European Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Elia Suleiman

    European Innovative Storytelling:
    Marco Bellocchio for miniseries Exterior Night (Italy)

    European Sustainability Award – Prix Film4Climate 2022:
    European Commission

    Eurimages Co-production Award:
    Producers of Ukraine

    Young Audience Award:
    Animal (France)
    Directed by Cyril Dion

    European University Film Award (EUFA) 2022:
    EO (Poland, Italy)
    Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

    Nominated Films for LUX – The European Audience Film Award:

    Alcarràs (Spain, Italy)
    Directed by Carla Simón

    Burning Days (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
    Directed by Emin Alper

    Close (Belgium, France, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont

    Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, Germany, France, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Ruben Östlund

    Will-o’-the-Wisp / Fogo-fátuo (Portugal, France)
    Directed by João Pedro Rodrigues

