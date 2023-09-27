Representatives of FNE Partner Countries in EFAD’s New Board

SAN SEBASTIAN: Nataša Bučar, Chris Marchich and Edith Sepp were elected for the new board of EFAD ( European Film Agency Directors association ) during the General Assembly meeting organised in San Sebastian on 25 September 2023.

Nataša Bučar, Chris Marchich and Edith Sepp, who are the managing directors of the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the Estonian Film Institute, respectively, were elected for a three-year mandate alongside nine fellow managing directors from Italy, Spain, Portugal, Germany, France, Greece, Norway, Austria and Belgium.

The Board members will elect the EFAD President and Vice-President in Brussels in December 2023.

EFAD (European Film Agency Directors association) brings together national film and audiovisual centres from European countries. EFAD membership covers European Union countries as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Norway, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

