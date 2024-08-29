FNE at Venice 2024: Star Studded Opening for Venice Film Festival

VENICE: The 81st Venice Film Festival got off to a glittering start with a star studded opening ceremony on Wednesday evening 28 August. After the actors and writers strike of 2023 left the festival mostly without any American star talent, the return of Hollywood stars to the Lido was all the more impressive.

The weather soared to plus 30°C as the stars turned out on the red carpet to make their way into the air conditioned Sala Grande for the world premiere of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Director Tim Burton was joined by his Italian girlfriend Monica Bellucci, who plays one of the main roles in his new film. The other stars of the film Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe also turned out for the gala.

More star power was in evidence with jury president Isabelle Huppert along with other jury members including Polish director Agnieszka Holland. Other stars were Cate Blanchett and director Alfonso Cuarón.

And that was only the beginning of the roll out of stars with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and more still to come.

During the opening ceremony Sigourney Weaver received a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera welcomed the actors, directors and the public to the opening of the latest edition of the world’s oldest film festival which runs from 28 August to 7 September 2024.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a sequel to his 1988 classic Beetlejuice, a bizarre and dark comedy in what became the signature Burton style. The sequel delivered more of the same in an updated version.