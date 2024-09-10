Year of German Central European Films 2024: German Films Screenings in September 2024

This action takes place within the Frames of the celebrations of the 70 Years of German Films events.
HERE you can find the events where German cinema will be present via German Films in September 2024.
September 2024
Baltic Sea Docs in Riga, Latvia
www.dokforums.gov.lv
Industry 1 – 6 September 2024,
Film programme 3 – 8 September 2024
Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
www.ajbdoc.ba
13 – 17 September 2024
Batumi International Art House Film Festival in Batumi, Georgia
www.biaff.org
15 - 22 September 2024
Love & Anarchy – Helsinki International Film Festival, Finland
www.hiff.fi
19 – 29 September 2024
Finale Plzen Festival in Plzen, Czech Republic
www.festivalfinale.cz
20 - 25 September 2024
Tirana International Film Festival in Tirana, Albania
www.tiranafilmfest.org
22 – 28 September 2024
Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, Poland
www.festiwalgdynia.pl
23 – 28 September 2024
Finnish Film Affair within Love & Anarchy – Helsinki International Film Festival, Finland
www.hiff.fi
25 – 27 September 2024
Czech Film Springboard within the Finále Plzeň Film Festival, Czech Republic
https://www.filmcenter.cz/cs/nase-aktivity/prezentace-projektu/czech-film-springboard
20 – 22 September 2024
Reykjavik International Film Festival, Iceland
www.riff.is
26 September – 6 October 2024
SCHLINGEL –International Film Festival for Children and Young Audience at the Shum Bola Film Festival in Taschkent, Uzbekistan
www.ff-schlingel.de
25 September – 3 October 2024