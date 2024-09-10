10-09-2024

Year of German Central European Films 2024: German Films Screenings in September 2024

By

    FNE together with German Films have launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta and FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany.

    This action takes place within the Frames of the celebrations of the 70 Years of German Films events.

    HERE you can find the events where German cinema will be present via German Films in September 2024.

    September 2024

    Baltic Sea Docs in Riga, Latvia

    www.dokforums.gov.lv

    Industry 1 – 6 September 2024,

    Film programme 3 – 8 September 2024

    Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

    www.ajbdoc.ba

    13 – 17 September 2024

    Batumi International Art House Film Festival in Batumi, Georgia

    www.biaff.org

    15 - 22 September 2024

    Love & Anarchy – Helsinki International Film Festival, Finland

    www.hiff.fi

    19 – 29 September 2024

    Finale Plzen Festival in Plzen, Czech Republic

    www.festivalfinale.cz

    20 - 25 September 2024

    Tirana International Film Festival in Tirana, Albania

    www.tiranafilmfest.org

    22 – 28 September 2024

    Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, Poland

    www.festiwalgdynia.pl

    23 – 28 September 2024

    Finnish Film Affair within Love & Anarchy – Helsinki International Film Festival, Finland

    www.hiff.fi

    25 – 27 September 2024

    Czech Film Springboard within the Finále Plzeň Film Festival, Czech Republic

    https://www.filmcenter.cz/cs/nase-aktivity/prezentace-projektu/czech-film-springboard

    20 – 22 September 2024

    Reykjavik International Film Festival, Iceland

    www.riff.is

    26 September – 6 October 2024

    SCHLINGEL –International Film Festival for Children and Young Audience at the Shum Bola Film Festival in Taschkent, Uzbekistan

    www.ff-schlingel.de

    25 September – 3 October 2024

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    Related items

    More in this category:« FNE TV at Venice 2024: Venice Report 2024