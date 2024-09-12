Upcoming Events of Erich Pommer Institut

POTSDAM: Here is the latest news about the upcoming events organised by the Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ), one of the leading providers of professional training in the German and European media industry.

If you are a woman who produces exciting series projects, and you are wondering how to best get ahead in the European film industry, then you should enrol to the female leadership programme Series’ Woman. And you should hurry up because the deadline is 16 September 2024.

If you’re a woman working in the media industry and you are looking to promote your career and sharpen your leadership skillset, you need to apply to Audiovisual Woman, a programme directed to female professionals in mid- to senior-level management positions along the audiovisual production value chain. The deadline is also 16 September 2024.

The last call is also for Play, Promote, Publish – Marketing Strategies for the Games Industry, which will be held online 25 – 26 September 2024 and in Berlin 7 – 11 October 2024. Dive into expert-led sessions and learn cutting-edge strategies to elevate your game's visibility in a competitive market. Deadline for applications: 16 September 2024.

On 21 October 2024 | 09:00-13:00 (CEST), legal advisor and IP expert Charlotte Lund Thomsen will hold online the workshop AI & Copyright: Legislation Updates and Legal Challenges. She will show you what to look out for in relations with creators such as scriptwriters, composers, directors and performers in the context of AI and how to protect copyrights of each collaborator on a creative work.

On 14 November 2024 | 14:00-18:00 (CET) producer and consultant Kate Wilson will hold the online seminar Sustainable Workplaces, where she will tell everything about her app “Call it!”, which monitors and measures workplace culture, including concerns regarding health and safety, working conditions and instances of bullying, harassment and discrimination.

If you apply till 16 October 2024, you will get an early bird discount for The Art of Negotiating Agreements for Film and TV, a workshop to be held in Berlin 14 – 16 November 2024. Knowing how to properly negotiate your contracts and agreements is vital to a successful film production, but how do you make sure you don’t get lesser end of the bargain? Negotiation experts Wendy Bernfeld and Ulrich Michel will explain you.

Early bird discount also for European Co-Production – Legal and Financial Aspects, a workshop to be held in Hanover 5 – 7 December 2024. It offers a comprehensive overview of the legal and financial elements of coproductions. Inside reports, hands-on tips and interactive learning will support participating professionals in handling the changing complexities of European coproductions successfully.

