FNE Podcast: German Actress Lena Urzendowsky

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, as well as FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the frames of the celebrations of 70 Years of German Films.

FNE spoke to German actress Lena Urzendowsky about her films and TV series including contemporary German TV series Dark, and also about her future projects.

Lena Urzendowsky was born in Berlin in 2000. At a very young age, starting in 2005, she attended the theatre and musical school Stage Factory Berlin.

She made her debut in front of the camera in 2014 as the robber's daughter in the ZDF fairy tale film Die Schneekönigin. In 2016 she belonged to the ensemble of the box-office hit Bibi & Tina: Mädchen gegen Jungs. In the same year, she made her breakthrough in a leading role in the highly acclaimed TV film The White Rabbit / Das weiße Kaninchen. Later, in 2018, she received much attention for her leading role in the TV film Der grosse Rudolph.

In 2023, Lena Urzendowsky received the Mario Adorf Award for the title role in the play Brynhild at the Nibelungen Festival, and donated the prize money to organisations such as Sea-Watch for civilian sea rescues in the Mediterranean.

FNE will be following this podcast with more in our series that will focus on German films in CEE countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany, as well as news about coproductions and other special events.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der Deutschen Filmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

Click HERE for the podcast.