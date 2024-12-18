Films from FNE Partner Countries among Berlinale 2025 First Titles

The Croatian/Lithuanian/Slovenian coproduction Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip directed by Čejen Černić Čanak has been selected for Generation 14plus.
Polish minority coproductions Köln 75 by Ido Fluk and The Ugly Stepsister by Emilie Blichfeldt will screen in the Berlinale Special and Panorama, respectively.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Announced for Berlinale 2025:
Berlinale Special:
Köln 75 (Germany, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Ido Fluk
Produced by One Two Films
Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Lemming Film Belgium
Supported by Screen Flanders, Filmstifung NRW, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFF Bayern, DFFF, WDR/ARTE, Alamode, German Film Award, Gretchen Film, Tallifornia Two, Mizzel Media, Two Oceans Film Fund, Rotor Film, Nuworx, MMC Movies, the Polish Film Institute, Belgian Tax Shelter, BNPPFFF, September Film
Panorama:
The Ugly Stepsister / Den stygge stesøsteren (Norway, Poland, Sweden, Denmark)
Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt
Produced by Mer Film
Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Lava Film, Motor
Supported by the Norwegian Film Institute, the Polish Cash Rebate and the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Eurimages, DR, Nordisk Film & TV Fond
Generation 14plus:
Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)
Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, and Creative Europe MEDIA
Sales: The Open Reel
Click HERE to find more about Sandbag Dam.