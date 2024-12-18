Films from FNE Partner Countries among Berlinale 2025 First Titles

BERLIN: Here are the films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries included among the first titles announced by the Berlin International Film Festival . The 75th Berlinale will be held 13 – 23 February 2025.

The Croatian/Lithuanian/Slovenian coproduction Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip directed by Čejen Černić Čanak has been selected for Generation 14plus.

Polish minority coproductions Köln 75 by Ido Fluk and The Ugly Stepsister by Emilie Blichfeldt will screen in the Berlinale Special and Panorama, respectively.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Announced for Berlinale 2025:

Berlinale Special:

Köln 75 (Germany, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Ido Fluk

Produced by One Two Films

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Lemming Film Belgium

Supported by Screen Flanders, Filmstifung NRW, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FFF Bayern, DFFF, WDR/ARTE, Alamode, German Film Award, Gretchen Film, Tallifornia Two, Mizzel Media, Two Oceans Film Fund, Rotor Film, Nuworx, MMC Movies, the Polish Film Institute, Belgian Tax Shelter, BNPPFFF, September Film

Panorama:

The Ugly Stepsister / Den stygge stesøsteren (Norway, Poland, Sweden, Denmark)

Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt

Produced by Mer Film

Coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Lava Film, Motor

Supported by the Norwegian Film Institute, the Polish Cash Rebate and the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Eurimages, DR, Nordisk Film & TV Fond

Generation 14plus:

Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)

Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, and Creative Europe MEDIA

Sales: The Open Reel

Click HERE to find more about Sandbag Dam.