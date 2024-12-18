18-12-2024

Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for Oscars 2025

    The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn credit: Lava Films

    LOS ANGELES: The Latvian majority coproduction Flow and Czech/Slovak Waves were shortlisted in the International Feature Film category for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards. The Croatian/Bulgarian/Slovenian coproduction The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent was shortlisted in the Live Action Short Film category.

    Polish minority coproduction The Girl with the Needle was also shortlisted in the International Feature Film category.Flow by Gints Zilbalodis, credit: Publicity still courtesy Gints Zilbalodis

    Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve was shortlisted in the Makeup and hair styling category for a team including several Hungarian professionals having Judith Farkas-Arfur as hair and makeup supervisor for the shooting in Hungary. Also using local professionals for its shooting in Hungary, Maria by Pablo Larraín, was shortlisted in the same category.

    The nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for Oscars 2025:

    International Feature Film:

    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis  
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Waves by Jiří Mádl, source: Czech Film CenterSupported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

    Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Jiří Mádl
    Produced by Dawson Films
    Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
    Directed by Magnus von Horn
    Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
    Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 ŁódźDolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

    Live Action Short Film:

    The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević, source: HAVCThe Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević
    Produced by Antitalent
    Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Click HERE to see all the shortlists.

