The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn

LOS ANGELES: The Latvian majority coproduction Flow and Czech/Slovak Waves were shortlisted in the International Feature Film category for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards. The Croatian/Bulgarian/Slovenian coproduction The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent was shortlisted in the Live Action Short Film category.

Polish minority coproduction The Girl with the Needle was also shortlisted in the International Feature Film category.

Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve was shortlisted in the Makeup and hair styling category for a team including several Hungarian professionals having Judith Farkas-Arfur as hair and makeup supervisor for the shooting in Hungary. Also using local professionals for its shooting in Hungary, Maria by Pablo Larraín, was shortlisted in the same category.

The nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for Oscars 2025:

International Feature Film:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jiří Mádl

Produced by Dawson Films

Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Live Action Short Film:

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

Produced by Antitalent

Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre

