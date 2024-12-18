Polish minority coproduction The Girl with the Needle was also shortlisted in the International Feature Film category.
Dune: Part Two by Denis Villeneuve was shortlisted in the Makeup and hair styling category for a team including several Hungarian professionals having Judith Farkas-Arfur as hair and makeup supervisor for the shooting in Hungary. Also using local professionals for its shooting in Hungary, Maria by Pablo Larraín, was shortlisted in the same category.
The nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Shortlisted for Oscars 2025:
International Feature Film:
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jiří Mádl
Produced by Dawson Films
Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
Live Action Short Film:
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević
Produced by Antitalent
Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre
