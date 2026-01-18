18-01-2026

FNE at Berlinale 2025: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 76th Berlin IFF

    On Our Own by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu On Our Own by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu source: Transilvania Film

    BERLIN: Here are the films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries that have been announced so far for the 76th Berlin International Film Festival (12 – 22 February 2026). The full Competition lineup will be unveiled on 20 January 2026.

    The list below also includes the projects from FNE partner countries selected for the 23rd Berlinale Co-Production Market (14 – 17 February 2026). 

    FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES SELECTED FOR 76TH BERLIN IFF:

    Berlinale Shorts:

    Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy), Animated film
    Directed by Leo Černic

    Graft versus Host (Germany, Georgia), Documentary
    Directed by Giorgi Gago Gagoshidze

    Kontrewers (the Netherlands, Poland, France), Documentary
    Directed by Zuza Banasińska

    Panorama:

    Roya (Germany, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Iran)
    Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi
    Produced by PakFilm
    Coproduced by Amour Fou, Europe Media Nest
    Supported by MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Film Fund Luxembourg, in association with NDR, BR, SWR, ARD Degeto
    World sales: Totem

    Panorama Dokumente:

    Traces (Ukraine, Poland), Documentary
    Directed by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk

    Berlinale Generation: Generation Kplus:

    The Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Screening Emotions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA

    Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe / En, ten, tyky (Czech Republic), Short animated film
    Directed by Andrea Szelesová

    Imaginary Numbers / Imaginarni brojevi (Serbia, Croatia), Short film
    Directed by Jelica Jerinić

    Fire in My Pocket / Lángbogár a szemben (Hungary), Short animated film
    Directed by Janka Feiner

    A Serious Tought / Öömõtted (Estonia), Short animated film
    Directed by Jonas Taul

    Forum:

    On Our Own / De capul nostru (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu
    Produced by Libra Films
    Coproduced by Indyca
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Emilia -Romagna Regional Fund, and also by Vodafone Romania, and the Asociatia Victoria Film

    If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Pepa Lubojacki
    Produced by CLAW Films
    Coproduced by guča films, the Czech Television
    Supported by Creative Voucher, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages

    Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
    Directed by Ralitsa Petrova
    Produced by Aporia Filmworks, Screening Emotions
    Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Danish Film Institute, Film i Väst, Eurimages
    World sales: Inwave Films

    Forum Special:

    A Hungarian Village / Istenmezején 1972-1973-ban (Hungary, 1974), Documentary
    Directed by Judit Elek

    Encounter / Találkozás (Hungary, 1963), Short film
    Directed by Judit Elek

    Forum Expanded:

    The Weary Hours of Two Lab Assistants / Iki laborantin yorgun saatleri (Turkey, Germany, United Kingdom, Croatia), Short film
    Directed by Burak Cevik

    The Desirable Device (Serbia, Germany), Short documentary
    Directed by Mina Simendić

    Forum Expanded Exhibition:

    The Sun That Fell into the Water (Germany, Slovenia)
    Directed by Lena Kocutar

    Berlinale Classics:

    Dead Mountaineers Hotel / Hukkunud Alpinisti hotell (USSR - Estonia, 1979)
    Directed by Grigori Kromanov

    PanelStory or How a Housing Development Is Born / Panelstory, aneb jak se rodí sídliště (Czechoslovakia – Czech Republic, 1979)
    Directed by Vera Chytilová

    Retrospective:

    Gorilla Bathes at Noon (Yugoslavia, Germany, 1993)
    Directed by Dušan Makavejev

    The Double Life of Veronique / La double vie de Véronique (France, Poland, Norway)
    Directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski

    Tito among the Serbs for the Second Time / Tito po drugi put među Srbima (Serbia, 1994)
    Directed by Želimir Žilnik

    Teddy 40:

    Entropia (Hungary, 2018), Short animated film
    Directed by Flóra Ana Buda

    Berlinale Co-Production Market:

    Official Feature Project Selection 2026:

    Sylvia (Serbia)
    Directed by Aida Begić
    Produced by This and That Productions

    Berlinale Directors:

    Liberations (Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by afterschool production

    Co-Pro Series 2026:

    Hedgehogs in the Haze (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Created by Džana Pinjo, Ermin Bravo
    Directed by Danis Tanović, Nermin Hamzagić
    Produced by Realstage

    Angelmaker (Romania)
    Created and directed by Cristina Groșan
    Produced by Tangaj Production

    Books at Berlinale:

    A Slight Loss of Loneliness / Nepatrná ztráta osamělosti (Czech Republic),
    Written by Eli Beneš
    Represented by Prague Literary Agency

    Berlinale Series Market Selects 2026 - Scripted Series:

    Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Created by Timur Makarević
    Directed by Timur Makarević, Vedran Rupić, Una Gunjak
    Produced by BH Telecom
    Executive producer: SCCA/ pro.ba
    World Sales: Beta Film

    Monyová (Czech Republic)
    Created by Barbora Námerová, Klára Follová, Marta Fenclová
    Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová
    Produced by Oneplay, Film & Roll
    World sales: Oneplay

    Click HERE to see the festival’s full programme.

