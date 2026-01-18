FNE at Berlinale 2025: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 76th Berlin IFF

On Our Own by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

BERLIN: Here are the films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries that have been announced so far for the 76th Berlin International Film Festival (12 – 22 February 2026). The full Competition lineup will be unveiled on 20 January 2026.

The list below also includes the projects from FNE partner countries selected for the 23rd Berlinale Co-Production Market (14 – 17 February 2026).

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES SELECTED FOR 76TH BERLIN IFF:

Berlinale Shorts:

Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy), Animated film

Directed by Leo Černic

Graft versus Host (Germany, Georgia), Documentary

Directed by Giorgi Gago Gagoshidze

Kontrewers (the Netherlands, Poland, France), Documentary

Directed by Zuza Banasińska

Panorama:

Roya (Germany, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Iran)

Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi

Produced by PakFilm

Coproduced by Amour Fou, Europe Media Nest

Supported by MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Film Fund Luxembourg, in association with NDR, BR, SWR, ARD Degeto

World sales: Totem

Panorama Dokumente:

Traces (Ukraine, Poland), Documentary

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk

Berlinale Generation: Generation Kplus:

The Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA

Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe / En, ten, tyky (Czech Republic), Short animated film

Directed by Andrea Szelesová

Imaginary Numbers / Imaginarni brojevi (Serbia, Croatia), Short film

Directed by Jelica Jerinić

Fire in My Pocket / Lángbogár a szemben (Hungary), Short animated film

Directed by Janka Feiner

A Serious Tought / Öömõtted (Estonia), Short animated film

Directed by Jonas Taul

Forum:

On Our Own / De capul nostru (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu

Produced by Libra Films

Coproduced by Indyca

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Emilia -Romagna Regional Fund, and also by Vodafone Romania, and the Asociatia Victoria Film

If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Pepa Lubojacki

Produced by CLAW Films

Coproduced by guča films, the Czech Television

Supported by Creative Voucher, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages

Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Ralitsa Petrova

Produced by Aporia Filmworks, Screening Emotions

Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Danish Film Institute, Film i Väst, Eurimages

World sales: Inwave Films

Forum Special:

A Hungarian Village / Istenmezején 1972-1973-ban (Hungary, 1974), Documentary

Directed by Judit Elek

Encounter / Találkozás (Hungary, 1963), Short film

Directed by Judit Elek

Forum Expanded:

The Weary Hours of Two Lab Assistants / Iki laborantin yorgun saatleri (Turkey, Germany, United Kingdom, Croatia), Short film

Directed by Burak Cevik

The Desirable Device (Serbia, Germany), Short documentary

Directed by Mina Simendić

Forum Expanded Exhibition:

The Sun That Fell into the Water (Germany, Slovenia)

Directed by Lena Kocutar

Berlinale Classics:

Dead Mountaineers Hotel / Hukkunud Alpinisti hotell (USSR - Estonia, 1979)

Directed by Grigori Kromanov

PanelStory or How a Housing Development Is Born / Panelstory, aneb jak se rodí sídliště (Czechoslovakia – Czech Republic, 1979)

Directed by Vera Chytilová

Retrospective:

Gorilla Bathes at Noon (Yugoslavia, Germany, 1993)

Directed by Dušan Makavejev

The Double Life of Veronique / La double vie de Véronique (France, Poland, Norway)

Directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski

Tito among the Serbs for the Second Time / Tito po drugi put među Srbima (Serbia, 1994)

Directed by Želimir Žilnik

Teddy 40:

Entropia (Hungary, 2018), Short animated film

Directed by Flóra Ana Buda

Berlinale Co-Production Market:

Official Feature Project Selection 2026:

Sylvia (Serbia)

Directed by Aida Begić

Produced by This and That Productions

Berlinale Directors:

Liberations (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by afterschool production

Co-Pro Series 2026:

Hedgehogs in the Haze (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Created by Džana Pinjo, Ermin Bravo

Directed by Danis Tanović, Nermin Hamzagić

Produced by Realstage

Angelmaker (Romania)

Created and directed by Cristina Groșan

Produced by Tangaj Production

Books at Berlinale:

A Slight Loss of Loneliness / Nepatrná ztráta osamělosti (Czech Republic),

Written by Eli Beneš

Represented by Prague Literary Agency

Berlinale Series Market Selects 2026 - Scripted Series:

Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Created by Timur Makarević

Directed by Timur Makarević, Vedran Rupić, Una Gunjak

Produced by BH Telecom

Executive producer: SCCA/ pro.ba

World Sales: Beta Film

Monyová (Czech Republic)

Created by Barbora Námerová, Klára Follová, Marta Fenclová

Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová

Produced by Oneplay, Film & Roll

World sales: Oneplay

