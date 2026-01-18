FNE at Berlinale 2025: Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected for 76th Berlin IFF

The list below also includes the projects from FNE partner countries selected for the 23rd Berlinale Co-Production Market (14 – 17 February 2026).
FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES SELECTED FOR 76TH BERLIN IFF:
Berlinale Shorts:
Cosmonauts (Slovenia, Italy), Animated film
Directed by Leo Černic
Graft versus Host (Germany, Georgia), Documentary
Directed by Giorgi Gago Gagoshidze
Kontrewers (the Netherlands, Poland, France), Documentary
Directed by Zuza Banasińska
Panorama:
Roya (Germany, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Iran)
Directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi
Produced by PakFilm
Coproduced by Amour Fou, Europe Media Nest
Supported by MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Film Fund Luxembourg, in association with NDR, BR, SWR, ARD Degeto
World sales: Totem
Panorama Dokumente:
Traces (Ukraine, Poland), Documentary
Directed by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk
Berlinale Generation: Generation Kplus:
The Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Screening Emotions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA
Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe / En, ten, tyky (Czech Republic), Short animated film
Directed by Andrea Szelesová
Imaginary Numbers / Imaginarni brojevi (Serbia, Croatia), Short film
Directed by Jelica Jerinić
Fire in My Pocket / Lángbogár a szemben (Hungary), Short animated film
Directed by Janka Feiner
A Serious Tought / Öömõtted (Estonia), Short animated film
Directed by Jonas Taul
Forum:
On Our Own / De capul nostru (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu
Produced by Libra Films
Coproduced by Indyca
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Public Television (TVR), Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Emilia -Romagna Regional Fund, and also by Vodafone Romania, and the Asociatia Victoria Film
If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Pepa Lubojacki
Produced by CLAW Films
Coproduced by guča films, the Czech Television
Supported by Creative Voucher, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages
Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by Ralitsa Petrova
Produced by Aporia Filmworks, Screening Emotions
Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Danish Film Institute, Film i Väst, Eurimages
World sales: Inwave Films
Forum Special:
A Hungarian Village / Istenmezején 1972-1973-ban (Hungary, 1974), Documentary
Directed by Judit Elek
Encounter / Találkozás (Hungary, 1963), Short film
Directed by Judit Elek
Forum Expanded:
The Weary Hours of Two Lab Assistants / Iki laborantin yorgun saatleri (Turkey, Germany, United Kingdom, Croatia), Short film
Directed by Burak Cevik
The Desirable Device (Serbia, Germany), Short documentary
Directed by Mina Simendić
Forum Expanded Exhibition:
The Sun That Fell into the Water (Germany, Slovenia)
Directed by Lena Kocutar
Berlinale Classics:
Dead Mountaineers Hotel / Hukkunud Alpinisti hotell (USSR - Estonia, 1979)
Directed by Grigori Kromanov
PanelStory or How a Housing Development Is Born / Panelstory, aneb jak se rodí sídliště (Czechoslovakia – Czech Republic, 1979)
Directed by Vera Chytilová
Retrospective:
Gorilla Bathes at Noon (Yugoslavia, Germany, 1993)
Directed by Dušan Makavejev
The Double Life of Veronique / La double vie de Véronique (France, Poland, Norway)
Directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski
Tito among the Serbs for the Second Time / Tito po drugi put među Srbima (Serbia, 1994)
Directed by Želimir Žilnik
Teddy 40:
Entropia (Hungary, 2018), Short animated film
Directed by Flóra Ana Buda
Berlinale Co-Production Market:
Official Feature Project Selection 2026:
Sylvia (Serbia)
Directed by Aida Begić
Produced by This and That Productions
Berlinale Directors:
Liberations (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by afterschool production
Co-Pro Series 2026:
Hedgehogs in the Haze (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Created by Džana Pinjo, Ermin Bravo
Directed by Danis Tanović, Nermin Hamzagić
Produced by Realstage
Angelmaker (Romania)
Created and directed by Cristina Groșan
Produced by Tangaj Production
Books at Berlinale:
A Slight Loss of Loneliness / Nepatrná ztráta osamělosti (Czech Republic),
Written by Eli Beneš
Represented by Prague Literary Agency
Berlinale Series Market Selects 2026 - Scripted Series:
Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Created by Timur Makarević
Directed by Timur Makarević, Vedran Rupić, Una Gunjak
Produced by BH Telecom
Executive producer: SCCA/ pro.ba
World Sales: Beta Film
Monyová (Czech Republic)
Created by Barbora Námerová, Klára Follová, Marta Fenclová
Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová
Produced by Oneplay, Film & Roll
World sales: Oneplay
Click HERE to see the festival’s full programme.