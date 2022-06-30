Paul Negoescu’s Romanian/Bulgarian Men of Deeds Picked Up by Patra Spanou

BUCHAREST: Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă, the fourth feature film by the Romanian director Paul Negoescu has been acquired by the German sales agent Patra Spanou. This Romanian/Bulgarian coproduction is the first film by Negoescu based on somebody else’s script.

Men of Deeds follows a 40-year old rural policeman in the northern part of Romania, near the Ukraine, who is trying to make something for himself, i.e. to grow an orchard, and maybe to convince the woman he loves to be with him. But the village is rotten by corruption and Ilie is forced to take a stand.

“Romanian cinema is known as author's cinema, so it is not very common for a director to make a film based on a script written by somebody else. That was exactly my case when I received Radu Romaniuc’s script and I hesitated to make this film for more than six months till I realised that the main character is exactly the kind of guy who has always appealed to me, even if my stories were urban stories involving middle-aged men”, Negoescu said in a statement.

The film was produced by Romanian companies Papillon Film and Tangaj Production in coproduction with Bulgaria’s Screening Emotions and Romania’s Avanpost Production. The producers are Anamaria Antoci and Paul Negoescu, while Poli Angelova was coproducing. Ana Voicu is delegate producer.

The project is supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA sub-programme, Eurimages, Mediacom Romania and Omnicom Media Group.

The shooting took place entirely on location in the Botoșani County in May-June 2021.

The project participated in When East Meets West 2022, in the First Cut+ section, as well as the CineLink Work-in-Progress in Sarajevo in 2021 among others.