BUCHAREST: The 6th edition of the Bucharest Short Film Festival will be held 1-6 July 2022.

A total of 31 films will screen in the Narrative section, 10 in the Animation section, three in the Experimental section, as well as two student films.

The Bucharest Short Film Festival is founded by independent film professionals and it focuses on independent filmmakers from around the world. The festival aims at recognising, showcasing and spreading-out the most professional, innovative and interesting international short films, while prioritising independent productions.