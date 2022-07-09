FESTIVALS: Cinefemina FF 2022 Takes Place in Bucharest

BUCHAREST: Eleven films including Polish, Czech and Romanian coproductions are in the selection of the 2nd edition of Cinefemina, a festival dedicated to women in the film industry that is being held in Bucharest 7-10 July 2022.

The FNE partner countries’ films selected for the 2nd Cinefemina FF are Fugue / Útěk, a Polish/Czech/Swedish coproduction by Agnieszka Smoczyńska, produced by MD4 in coproduction with Axman Production and Common Ground Pictures, and Ruxandra Ghitescu’s debut feature Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul, a Romanian/Belgian coproduction produced by Alien Films Entertainment and coproduced by Polar Bear.

The other films come from Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.

The event takes place at Cinema Elvire Popesco of the French Institute, organised by EUNIC Romania through the Swedish Embassy in Bucharest.