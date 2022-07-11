Pustnik Residency 2022 Announces Selected Projects

Starting with 2021, Pustnik has begun a series of three development residencies dedicated to both new participants and alumni working on their first or second feature films.
This year, Pustnik has a new partnership with NISI MASA’s European Short Pitch.
Further details about the writers and their projects will be available at pustnik.com closer to the residency dates.
Pustnik is organised by the T.E.T.A Association and it is co-funded by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN), the Romanian Filmmakers’ Union (UCIN), Dacin Sara and the French Institute Romania.
SELECTED PROJECTS:
Songs We Left on the Kitchen Table (Romania, Germany)
Written by Hedda Bednarszky
Waggle Dance (Spain)
Written by Carlota González-Adrio
The Void Is Immense in Idle Hours (Philippines)
Written by Sam Manacsa
The Beast Friend (Finland)
Written by Lauri-Matti Parppei
Shaved Heads (Romania)
Written by Emil Vasilache
To Everything There Is a Season (Belgium, Germany, France)
Written by Kate Voet & Nadja Dumouchel
The Draugar: Or, a Good Time Was Had By All (USA)
Written by Kat Whalen
Fire Room (UK, Hong Kong)
Written by Ka Ki Wong
