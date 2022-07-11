Pustnik Residency 2022 Announces Selected Projects

ENISALA: Eight projects have been selected for the 8th edition of the Pustnik screenwriting residency, a Romanian initiative hosted for the first time by the Enisala Safari Village in the Dobrogea region from 10 to 17 September 2022. Over 70 applications from 40 countries were submitted.

Starting with 2021, Pustnik has begun a series of three development residencies dedicated to both new participants and alumni working on their first or second feature films.

This year, Pustnik has a new partnership with NISI MASA’s European Short Pitch.

Further details about the writers and their projects will be available at pustnik.com closer to the residency dates.

Pustnik is organised by the T.E.T.A Association and it is co-funded by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund (AFCN), the Romanian Filmmakers’ Union (UCIN), Dacin Sara and the French Institute Romania.

SELECTED PROJECTS:

Songs We Left on the Kitchen Table (Romania, Germany)

Written by Hedda Bednarszky

Waggle Dance (Spain)

Written by Carlota González-Adrio

The Void Is Immense in Idle Hours (Philippines)

Written by Sam Manacsa

The Beast Friend (Finland)

Written by Lauri-Matti Parppei

Shaved Heads (Romania)

Written by Emil Vasilache

To Everything There Is a Season (Belgium, Germany, France)

Written by Kate Voet & Nadja Dumouchel

The Draugar: Or, a Good Time Was Had By All (USA)

Written by Kat Whalen

Fire Room (UK, Hong Kong)

Written by Ka Ki Wong

