FESTIVALS: Film O'Clock IFF 2023 Starts in Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Greece, Egypt and South Africa

The cinemas involved are: Cinema Muzeul Țăranului (Bucharest, Romania), Skalvija Cinema (Vilnius, Lithuania), Cinema Zhovten (Kiev, Ukraine), Krasno Selo Cultural Centre (Sofia, Bulgaria), Cinema Andora (Athens, Greece), Zawya Cinema (Cairo, Egypt) and the Labia Theatre (Cape Town, South Africa).
The film festival features a competitive section with 10 short films (fiction, documentary and animated films), produced in the countries involved in the festival, and a sidebar section with "modern classics" from the transition period of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
The selection of the films was made by Mirona Radu, Andrew Mohsen (film critic and artistic director of the Cairo IFF) and Zhana Kalinova (cultural manager and programmer at Sofia IFF).
The programme also includes two online talks on 4 March 2023: "Rethinking the Classics: A Modern Perspective", and "Her Story, Her Future: Empowering Women in the Film Industry".
The festival is organised by Creatrix Fama and ABI Fundație, with the support of DACIN SARA, UPFAR ARGOA and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN).
LINEUP:
Aurică, a Dog's Life (Romania), fiction
Directed by Mihai Dragolea
Canary (Greece), animation
Directed by Chrysoula Korovesi, Marios Gampierakis
Dad's Sneakers (Ukraine), fiction
Directed by Olha Zhurba
Iota Period Omega (Greece), documentary
Directed by Alexis Alexiou
Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles (Ukraine)
Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
My Girl Friend (Egypt), fiction
Directed by Kawthar Younis
On/Off (South Africa), fiction
Directed by Jurg Slabbert
Parking Lot (Lithuania), fiction
Directed by Jorė Janavičiūtė
Theatrical Romance (Bulgaria), fiction
Directed by Teodora-Kosara Popova
To Vancouver (Greece), fiction
Directed by Artemis Anastasiadou
