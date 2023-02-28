28-02-2023

FESTIVALS: Film O'Clock IFF 2023 Starts in Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Greece, Egypt and South Africa

    BUCHAREST: The 3rd edition of the Film O'Clock International Film Festival, initiated by Romanian director/producer Mirona Radu, will be held 28 February – 4 March 2023 in seven cinemas from seven countries within the same time zone along the 25 degrees East longitude meridian.

    The cinemas involved are: Cinema Muzeul Țăranului (Bucharest, Romania), Skalvija Cinema (Vilnius, Lithuania), Cinema Zhovten (Kiev, Ukraine), Krasno Selo Cultural Centre (Sofia, Bulgaria), Cinema Andora (Athens, Greece), Zawya Cinema (Cairo, Egypt) and the Labia Theatre (Cape Town, South Africa).

    The film festival features a competitive section with 10 short films (fiction, documentary and animated films), produced in the countries involved in the festival, and a sidebar section with "modern classics" from the transition period of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

    The selection of the films was made by Mirona Radu, Andrew Mohsen (film critic and artistic director of the Cairo IFF) and Zhana Kalinova (cultural manager and programmer at Sofia IFF).

    The programme also includes two online talks on 4 March 2023: "Rethinking the Classics: A Modern Perspective", and "Her Story, Her Future: Empowering Women in the Film Industry".

    The festival is organised by Creatrix Fama and ABI Fundație, with the support of DACIN SARA, UPFAR ARGOA and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN).

    LINEUP:

    Aurică, a Dog's Life (Romania), fiction
    Directed by Mihai Dragolea

    Canary (Greece), animation
    Directed by Chrysoula Korovesi, Marios Gampierakis

    Dad's Sneakers (Ukraine), fiction
    Directed by Olha Zhurba

    Iota Period Omega (Greece), documentary
    Directed by Alexis Alexiou

    Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles (Ukraine)
    Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

    My Girl Friend (Egypt), fiction
    Directed by Kawthar Younis

    On/Off (South Africa), fiction
    Directed by Jurg Slabbert

    Parking Lot (Lithuania), fiction
    Directed by Jorė Janavičiūtė

    Theatrical Romance (Bulgaria), fiction
    Directed by Teodora-Kosara Popova

    To Vancouver (Greece), fiction
    Directed by Artemis Anastasiadou

