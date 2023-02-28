FESTIVALS: Film O'Clock IFF 2023 Starts in Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Greece, Egypt and South Africa

BUCHAREST: The 3rd edition of the Film O'Clock International Film Festival , initiated by Romanian director/producer Mirona Radu, will be held 28 February – 4 March 2023 in seven cinemas from seven countries within the same time zone along the 25 degrees East longitude meridian.

The cinemas involved are: Cinema Muzeul Țăranului (Bucharest, Romania), Skalvija Cinema (Vilnius, Lithuania), Cinema Zhovten (Kiev, Ukraine), Krasno Selo Cultural Centre (Sofia, Bulgaria), Cinema Andora (Athens, Greece), Zawya Cinema (Cairo, Egypt) and the Labia Theatre (Cape Town, South Africa).

The film festival features a competitive section with 10 short films (fiction, documentary and animated films), produced in the countries involved in the festival, and a sidebar section with "modern classics" from the transition period of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The selection of the films was made by Mirona Radu, Andrew Mohsen (film critic and artistic director of the Cairo IFF) and Zhana Kalinova (cultural manager and programmer at Sofia IFF).

The programme also includes two online talks on 4 March 2023: "Rethinking the Classics: A Modern Perspective", and "Her Story, Her Future: Empowering Women in the Film Industry".

The festival is organised by Creatrix Fama and ABI Fundație, with the support of DACIN SARA, UPFAR ARGOA and the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN).

LINEUP:

Aurică, a Dog's Life (Romania), fiction

Directed by Mihai Dragolea

Canary (Greece), animation

Directed by Chrysoula Korovesi, Marios Gampierakis

Dad's Sneakers (Ukraine), fiction

Directed by Olha Zhurba

Iota Period Omega (Greece), documentary

Directed by Alexis Alexiou

Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles (Ukraine)

Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

My Girl Friend (Egypt), fiction

Directed by Kawthar Younis

On/Off (South Africa), fiction

Directed by Jurg Slabbert

Parking Lot (Lithuania), fiction

Directed by Jorė Janavičiūtė

Theatrical Romance (Bulgaria), fiction

Directed by Teodora-Kosara Popova

To Vancouver (Greece), fiction

Directed by Artemis Anastasiadou

