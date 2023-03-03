PRODUCTION: Stere Gulea Starts Shooting The Moromete Family 3

BUCHAREST: The acclaimed Romanian film director Stere Gulea started shooting The Moromete Family 3 / Moromeții 3 on 1 March 2023. The film is the third part of what started in 1987 as a one-time adaptation of the famous novel Moromeții by Marin Preda, directed by Stere Gulea, which was followed by a sequel in 2018, Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time / Moromeții 2 directed again by Gulea.

The third part of The Moromete Family / Moromeții will be shot this time on an original screenplay written by Stere Gulea. The film resumes the story of Niculae Moromete, who becomes an appreciated writer in the 50s, but has to choose between becoming a part of the Communist system or paying with his liberty for his ethics.

The cast includes new and also established Romanian actors, and it is led by Alex Călin, Horațiu Mălaele, Mara Bugarin, Olimpia Melinte, Iulian Postelnicu, Răzvan Vasilescu, Dana Dogaru and Oana Pellea.

The film is produced by Oana Bujgoi Giurgiu and Tudor Giurgiu through Libra Film Productions, which was also behind Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time. The project received a production grant of nearly 299,000 EUR / 1,475,000 RON from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC) in 2022.

The budget is 1.6 m EUR, Tudor Giurgiu told FNE. He also said that the shooting will continue till April and it will resume in November to wrap in December 2023.

Vivi Drăgan Vasile, one of well-known Romanian cinematographers, will once again lense in his famous black and white style, which made Moromeții and Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time unforgettable.

The preparation stage was quite complex, since the house of the Moromete family in the village of Talpa, Teleorman county, had to look exactly like 35 years ago and also like five years ago, when it was rebuilt from scratch by the production design team led by Cristian Niculescu. Other locations are in Sinaia, Bucharest and its surroundings, and also in Golești.

Transilvania Film will release the film in the autumn of 2024.

Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time was one of the most popular films in Romania in 2018 and the Romanian film with the most admissions in 2018 (194,062 admissions, according to Cinemagia). It was awarded nine trophies, including Best Feature Film, at the Gopo Awards 2019, and four awards, including the trophy for Best Film, at the 47th Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN) gala.

The Moromete Family / Moromeții (1987) is considered one of the best Romanian films of all time.

Production Information:

Producer:

Libra Film Productions (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Stere Gulea

Scriptwriter: Stere Gulea

DoP: Vivi Drăgan Vasile

Production designer: Cristian Niculescu

Costume designer: Dana Păpăruz

Cast: Alex Călin, Horațiu Mălaele, Mara Bugarin, Olimpia Melinte, Iulian Postelnicu, Răzvan Vasilescu, Dana Dogaru, Oana Pellea, Toma Cuzin, Laurențiu Bănescu, Conrad Mericoffer, Dorina Chiriac, Ana Ciontea, Cătălin Herlo, Aida Economu