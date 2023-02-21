PRODUCTION: Mickey Rourke in a Domestic Production Shooting in Romania

BUCHAREST: Mickey Rourke is currently shooting in Oradea, in Northwest Romania, the independent drama 21 Rubies / 21 rubini, directed by Romanian film director and Orthodox priest Ciprian Mega. The cast includes Anthony Delon and Elisabetta Pellini alongside popular Romanian actors.

The story follows a young Romanian prosecutor (played by Corina Moise), who is working together with her boyfriend, a film director (Anthony Delon) on a script, when the political turmoil brings her into the spotlight and she is offered the position of attorney general. The decision is also in the hands of the American State Secretary (Mickey Rourke) and the European Commission representative (Elisabetta Pellini).

The cast includes Dorel Vișan, Ela Ionescu, Magda Catone and Răzvan Vasilescu.

Laura Mega and Silviu Ciobanu are producing through Eirina Film, a film company based in Oradea. Natalia Neag and Kimberly Hines are executive producers.

Known as one of the very few priests who spoke openly about the problems within the Romanian Orthodox Church, Ciprian Mega doesn’t have film training but in 2016 premiered his debut feature The Very Last Morning / Dimineața care nu se va sfârși, which was followed by The Voice Crying in the Wilderness / Glasul care strigă-n pustie, awarded for best actor (Costel Cașcaval) at the Moscow IFF in 2022.

The first time Mickey Rourke worked in Romania was in 2012, when he shot for Dead in Tombstone, directed by Roel Reiné and serviced by Castel Film Studios. He was planning then to adopt an uneasy dog from Castel Film and to build a sanctuary for stray dogs near Bucharest.

Production Information:

Producer:

Eirina Film (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Ciprian Mega

Scriptwriter: Ciprian Mega

Editor: Corina Stavilă

Sound: Mihai Bogos

Cast: Corina Moise, Mickey Rourke, Anthony Delon, Elisabetta Pellini, Dorel Vișan, Ela Ionescu, Magda Catone, Răzvan Vasilescu