PRODUCTION: Romanian Comedy Klaus and Barroso About to Wrap Shooting in Bucharest

BUCHAREST: Director Bogdan Theodor Olteanu and Bold Film Studio (the first film investment fund in Romania) are teaming up again after their successful comedy Taxi Drivers (2022), but their new project, the independent comedy Klaus and Barroso / Klaus si Barroso, has a collective direction, as several members of the team are involved in the directing process.

The script written by Adrian Nicolae, Cosmin „Micutzu” Nedelcu and Bogdan Theodor Olteanu follows a bartender who, being forced to urgently return some money, convinces his bodyguard brother to organise a bachelor party without his bosses’ permission.

Adrian Nicolae and Cosmin „Micutzu” Nedelcu play the brothers, and the cast includes Mădălina Craiu, Victoria Raileanu, Şerban Pavlu, Alexandru Ion, Cezar Antal, Alin Florea and Rolando Matsangos, among others.

Klaus and Barroso is a clean, accessible and family friendly comedy with appreciated actors in the cast, which we believe will manage to entail a new durable comic duo in the Romanian cinema”, Cristian Anastastiu from Bold Film Studio said in a statement.

Bold Film Studio is producing in coproduction with Romanian companies Grupa B, Tangaj Production and Avanpost Media. Cristian Anastasiu, Ionuț Datcu and Bogdan Theodor Olteanu are the producers.

The budget has not been disclosed. The film is an independent project supported by several companies: MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker, Neumarkt, Pepsi, Lays, Dentsu Romania, Ursus, Caii de la Letea, Sameday and Presto.

The film is shot in Bucharest from 31 July to 18 August 2023.

Forum Film will release it in domestic cinemas in January 2024.

Taxi Drivers / Taximetristii directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu was theatrically released in Romania on 20 January 2023 and cashed in 211,326 EUR / 1,038,308 RON over its first weekend. In April 2023, the film was released on Netflix.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bold Film Studio (Romania)

Cristian Anastasiu: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Grupa B (Romania)

Tangaj Production (Romania)

Avanpost Media (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Collective directors

Scriptwriters: Adrian Nicolae, Cosmin „Micutzu” Nedelcu, Bogdan Theodor Olteanu

DoP: Mihai Marius Apopei

Editor: Tudor D. Popescu

Production and costume design: Alexandra Panaite

Cast: Cosmin „Micutzu” Nedelcu, Adrian Nicolae, Mădălina Craiu, Victoria Raileanu, Şerban Pavlu, Alexandru Ion, Cezar Antal, Alin Florea, Rolando Matsangos, Vlad Drăgulin, Vlad Brumaru, Carol Ionescu, Codrin Boldea, Mădălina Stoica, Bogdan Farcaș, Alex Mircioi