PRODUCTION: First Romanian Original Netflix Series Subteran Starts Shooting

BUCHAREST: Subteran, the first Romanian original Netflix series, has started shooting in Bucharest. The six-episode series is produced by Tudor Reu through the company Mobra Films , founded by Cristian Mungiu. Anca Miruna Lăzărescu, Daniel Sandu and Octav Gheorghe are directing.

The series created by Steve Bailie and written by Octav Gheorghe and Peter Kerek follows a mother who works in IT and starts fighting undercover against the criminals of Bucharest.

The main characters are played by Ana Ularu and Florin Piersic, Jr.

Johnathan Young is the creative producer.

„Subteran is a captivating and slightly absurd crime series, with a fast and full of adrenaline pace. I am sure it will have a beautiful evolution given the success of the numerous Romanian productions already available on Netflix”, Anna Nagler, director of local language series for Netflix Central and Eastern Europe, said in a statement.

Netflix is the most important streaming service in Romania and it has licensed several feature films and series in the last years.

Mobra Films was also behind the HBO Max series Spy/Master (2023) created by Adina Sădeanu and Kirsten Peters, and directed by Christopher Smith, which it coproduced together with Hungarian Proton Cinema.

Production Information:

Producer:

Mobra Films (Romania)

Credits:

Directors: Anca Miruna Lăzărescu, Daniel Sandu, Octav Gheorghe

Scriptwriters: Octav Gheorghe, Peter Kerek

Main cast: Ana Ularu, Florin Piersic, Jr.