Transilvania Pitch Stop 2024 Launches Call for Applications

CLUJ-NAPOCA: Filmmakers from Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Greece and Turkey can submit their projects to the 11th international coproduction programme Transilvania Pitch Stop ( TPS ), which will be held 20 – 21 June 2024 within the 23rd Transilvania IFF (14 – 23 June 2024).

Up to 10 debut or sophomore feature projects will be selected. They will be presented to potential partners and funders (producers, distributors, sales agents, film fund representatives, etc.). The programme also includes individual meetings, project discussions and awards consisting of cash prizes and production services.



To be eligible, each project must be conceived as a European coproduction with at least 20% of the budget secured.

Applications can be submitted HERE until 20 April 2024.

Click HERE for the press release.