Ukrainian Megogo Streaming Service Launches in Romania

BUCHAREST: The Ukrainian streaming service Megogo has launched in Romania with a subscription of 3.02 EUR / 14.99 RON for over 100 channels and 1,000 films through its Optim TV package.

The subscription gives access to several popular Romanian channels including Kanal D, Romania TV, TraLaLa TV, TVR 1 and National TV, while the portfolio of feature films and cartoons comes from Warner Bros., Disney, Pixar, DC, Marvel, 20th Century Fox and Paramount.

The MEGOGO application is also available on Google Play, App Store, Smart TV, and soon on game consoles.

Constantin Pandele is responsible for the development of the service in Romania.

Megogo has been operating since 2011 in 15 countries in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and South Caucasus.