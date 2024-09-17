Anniversary 20th Edition for Bucharest International Film Festival

BUCHAREST: The 20th anniversary edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival (19 – 28 September 2024) will screen nine titles in its competition, including Bogdan Muresanu’s The New Year That Never Came, winner of the Orizzonti section at the 81st Venice FF, which will open the festival.

Two domestic films will screen in the sidebar section Romanian Autors: Where Elephants Go / Unde merg elefantii by Cătălin Rotaru and Gabi Virginia Șarga, produced by Green Cat Film, coproduced by Atelier de Film and Avanpost Media, and the Romanian/German coproduction Clara by Sabin Dorohoi, produced by Western Transylvania Studio, coproduced by Eyrie Entertainment in collaboration with ZDF and Arte.

The festival will also screen some of the films awarded at its previous editions as well as films in the sections History and Cinema and Panorama, and it will organise retrospectives for the Romanian-born French-director Radu Mihaileanu and for the Canadian director Philippe Lesage, who chairs the competition jury.

Bucharest International Film Festival is organised by Fundaţia Charta and the Cultural Association „Grigore Vasiliu Birlic”, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu. The festival is supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture and the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.

Feature Film Competition:

Viet and Nam / Trong lòng dat (Vietnam, Philippines)

Directed by Minh Quy Truong

September Says (France, Greece, UK, Ireland)

Directed by Ariane Labed

Blue Sun Palace (USA)

Directed by Constance Tsang

Good One (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt)

Directed by India Donaldson

Black Dog / Gou zhen (Brazil, China, France, Italy)

Directed by Hu Guan

The New Year That Never Came / Anul Nou care n-a fost (Romania, Serbia)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Produced by Kinotopia

Coproduced by Chainsaw Europe, the Romanian National Television (SRTV), All Inclusive Film

Supported by the Romanian Ministry of Culture, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Romanian Cultural Institute, Institutul Român de Cultură și Cercetare Umanistică, DACIN SARA, the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), Creative Europe - MEDIA

Armand (Norway)

Directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel

Stranger Eyes / Mò shì lù (Singapore, Taiwan, France, USA)

Directed by Siew Hua Yeo

The Undergrowth / La hojarasca (Spain)

Directed by Macu Machin