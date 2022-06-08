Mladen Kovačević’s Serbian/French Doc Another Spring Gets Sales Agent

BELGRADE: Mladen Kovačević’s long documentary Another Spring got snatched by the London-based sales company Taskovski Films Ltd. ahead of its world premiere in the newly-founded Proxima competition of the 56th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (1-9 July 2022). Another Spring is a Serbian/French coproduction.

The eradication of smallpox represents one of modern medicine’s greatest triumphs, but in 1972 a little known chapter in the history of smallpox played out in Yugoslavia. This gripping archival documentary, aptly described by its creators as a medical thriller, reconstructs the dramatic events of those spring months, when Yugoslavia expended almost inconceivable efforts in order to contain the rapidly spreading danger.

Mladen Kovačević directed from his own script.

Another Spring / Još jedno proleće was produced by Iva Plemić Divjak through Belgrade’s Horopter Film Production in coproduction with Serbia’s RTS – Radio-television of Serbia and Cinnamon Production, as well as France’s Bocalupo Films. Film Center Serbia and Doha Film Institute supported the production of the film.