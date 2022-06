NOVI SAD: Approximately 400,000 EUR / 47.4 m RSD have been distributed as production grants by the Provincial Government of Vojvodina through the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities .

The production grants went to four feature films and six documentaries.

A total of approximately 100,000 EUR have been granted for film festivals and educational programmes as well.

The 281 contracts for financing and co-financing of projects in the field of contemporary art were announced by the President of the Provincial Government of Vojvodina, Igor Mirović on 6 June 2022.

