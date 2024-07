BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia has allocated 1,965,339 EUR / 230 m RSD in four production categories for long films.

Grants went to four feature films, seven long documentaries, eight minority coproductions and one independently produced film (which had been made without any formal state grant support up to the point of the beginning of the FCS grant contest applications).

The grants were announced on 16 July 2024.

