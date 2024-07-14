14-07-2024

GRANTS: Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Vojvodina Announces Production Grants

    BELGRADE: The Provincial Government of Vojvodina allocated through the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities 432,375 EUR / 50.7 m RSD for the production of nine long projects.

    The list includes five feature films, two documentaries, one docudrama and one fiction documentary project.

    The results were announced on 2 July 2024.

