PRODUCTION: Danish Actress Marijana Jankovic Wraps Shooting Directorial Debut in Serbia

BELGRADE: The revered Danish film, TV and theatre actress Marijana Jankovic, who was born in Montenegro but moved with her family to Denmark as a child, has wrapped shooting her directorial debut feature Home / Hjern (working title) in Serbia. This Danish/Serbian coproduction has applied to the Serbian cash rebate scheme.

Serbian newcomer Tara Čubrilo, Serbian-Danish actor Dejan Čukić, Serbian actress Nada Šargin, Danish-Croatian actor Zlatko Burić and Marijana Jankovic herself lead a cast that includes Jesper Christensen, Claes Bang and Tryne Dyrholm.

Lars Von Trier’s frequent collaborator Manuel Alberto Claro is lensing.

In 1991, amidst the Balkan region's dissolution, 6-year-old Maja and her parents make the decision to journey from Yugoslavia to Denmark. However, their encounter with the promised land proves to be a challenging ordeal for the small family, particularly for Maja. She observes in wonder as her parents desperately try to adapt to an entirely new world with its peculiar rules and traditions.

Jankovic is directing from the script which she herself wrote along with Babak Vakili and Bo Hr. Hansen.

The cast includes Danish actors Lene Maria Christensen and Kirsten Lehfelt, as well as Serbian actors Nikola Kojo, Olga Odanović, Branislav Trifunović and Petar Ćirica, and Montegrin actress Dubravka Drakić.

Mads-August Grarup Hertz of Denmark’s Nordisk Film is producing in coproduction with Serbia’s Bad Rabbit. The partners of the project are: DFI, FilmFyn, TV 2 Denmark, Nordisk Film Disatribution, Trustnordisk (all from Denmark).

In Serbia, Home was shot during the course of May 2024 on locations in the vicinity of the town of Valjevo, mostly in the village of Sušica. Forty percent of the shooting took place in Serbia, and the shooting wrapped on 29 June 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Nordisk Film (Denmark)

Coproducer:

Bad Rabbit (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Marijana Jankovic

Scriptwriters: Marijana Jankovic, Babak Vakili, Bo Hr. Hansen

DoP: Manuel Alberto Claro

Cast: Tara Čubrilo, Dejan Čukić, Nada Šargin, Marijana Jankovic, Nikola Kojo, Jesper Christensen, Claes Bang, Tryne Dyrholm, Zlatko Burić, Lene Maria Christensen, Kirsten Lehfelt, Olga Odanović, Branislav Trifunović, Dubravka Drakić, Petar Ćirica