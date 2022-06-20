First Module of CIRCLE - Women Doc Accelerator 2022 Wraps in Novi Sad

NOVI SAD: The first module of the 5th edition of CIRCLE - Women Doc Accelerator took place in Novi Sad, Serbia, from 14 to 19 June 2022. Ten female directors were selected to develop their future documentary projects.

The first module focused on creative development through an intense in-depth analysis of the projects with experts: producer and scriptwriter Paula Vaccaro (UK), director and producer Diana El Jeiroudi (Syria/Germany), marketing and publicity strategist Joanna Solecka (Poland), senior editor Phil Jandaly (Syria / Sweden), industry expert and head of Documentary Association of Europe Brigid O’Shea (Australia/Germany).

The next modules will be held in Croatia (Project packaging, September 2022) and Italy, during Trieste IFF's When East Meets West (Networking, January 2023).

CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator is organised by Wake Up Films production and is supported by: RE-ACT, Cannes Docs - Marché du Film, Film Centre of Montenegro, International Emerging Film Talent Association (IEFTA), When East Meets West Co-pro Forum, Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival - Agora Docs, CED - MEDIA Office Serbia, CED - MEDIA Office Croatia, European Women's Audiovisual Network (EWA), Cineuropa, Documentary Association of Europe (DAE) Foundation, CED - MEDIA Office Slovenia, CED - MEDIA Office Montenegro, Motovila, DokLeipzig, Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, International Documentary Film Festival Beldocs, and EuroDoc.

CIRCLE 2022 Selected Projects:

One of Us (UK, Romania)

Directed by Rachel Close

The Days of Ripe Raspberries (Greece, France)

Directed by Martha Bouziouri

Untitled (India)

Directed by Shirley Abraham

Vrajitoare (Slovakia, Austria, Czech Republic)

Directed by Vera Lacková

Finding la singla (Spain)

Directed by Paloma Zapata

River Dreams (Kazahstan)

Directed by Kristina Mikhailova

The Elf’s Tower (Ukraine, Poland, the Netherlands)

Directed by Polina Kelm

Tale of the Plum Spirit (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Djenić

Where Do Butterflies Sleep (Slovenia)

Directed by Simona Jerala

Darkness Disappearing (Finland)

Produced by Sandra Enkvist