GRANTS: Film Center Serbia Announces Grants

BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia has announced production grants for feature films, nationally-themed feature films, potentially commercial (repertoire) and/or genre features, as well as for debut features. A total of 2,812,8120 EUR / 330.3 m RSD were allocated.

The debut feature and student film completion grants were announced on 10 June 2022 and the other four categories were announced on 21 June 2022.

