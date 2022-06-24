24-06-2022

GRANTS: Film Center Serbia Announces Grants

By

    BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia has announced production grants for feature films, nationally-themed feature films, potentially commercial (repertoire) and/or genre features, as well as for debut features. A total of 2,812,8120 EUR / 330.3 m RSD were allocated.

    The debut feature and student film completion grants were announced on 10 June 2022 and the other four categories were announced on 21 June 2022. 

    Click HERE to see the grants chart.

    Published in Serbia

    Latest from Zoran Janković

    More in this category:« First Module of CIRCLE - Women Doc Accelerator 2022 Wraps in Novi Sad