PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Emilija Gašić Shoots Debut Feature 78 Days

BELGRADE: Young Serbian director Emilija Gašić, who has recently graduated form the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, commenced shooting her debut feature 78 Days / 78 dana on 7 June 2022. The production supported by Film Center Serbia started on locations in the vicinity of the Serbian town and spa centre of Vrnjačka Banja.

In a small town in Serbia, three sisters record their daily lives on a home camera during the 1999 bombing (the NATO bombing of Serbia). The monotonous days are interrupted by the sudden arrival of city children, boys and girls, at a neighbor's house. Emilija Gašić also penned the script.

The roles of the three sisters are played by young Milica Gicić, Tamara Gajović and Viktorija Vasiljević, while the rest of the cast includes Jelena Đokić, Goran Bogdan and Pavle Čemerikić.

The film is produced by Andrijana Sofranić Šućur and Miloš Ivanović through their Belgrade-based Set Sail Films production company.

Film Center Serbia supported the project with 149,127 EUR / 17.5 m RSD in May 2021.

Both the script and the project was selected for the Biennale Cinema College workshop of the Venice International Film Festival, and the project was also presented at the French-Serbian coproduction market in Paris in October 2021.

The shooting of 78 Days / 78 dana is expected to wrap by the beginning of July 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Set Sail Films (Serbia)

Andrijana Sofranić Šućur This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Emilija Gašić

Scriptwriter: Emilija Gašić

DoP: Ines Gowland

Costume designer: Senka Radivojević

Production designer: Maja Đuričić

Cast: Milica Gicić, Tamara Gajović,Viktorija Vasiljević, Jelena Đokić, Goran Bogdan, Pavle Čemerikić