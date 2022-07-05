05-07-2022

FESTIVALS: European Film Festival Palić 2022 Ready to Kick Off

    PALIĆ: The 29th edition of the Palić European Film Festival will be held in person in Palić and Subotica 16 - 22 July 2022, organised by the Open University Subotica.

    The audience will be presented with more than 130 films from all over Europe, in 15 different selections, during the pre-festival programme and the main event. Most of the films will have their Serbian and regional premiere at Palić.

    The two competition sections are Official Selection and Parallels and Encounters. The main competition programme is curated by Nikolaj Nikitin.

    In addition to the rich film programme, the audience will be able to enjoy various accompanying events from concerts and exhibitions to workshops and master classes.

    The laureates of this year's "Alexander Lifka" awards for outstanding contribution to European cinema are Serbian writer, screenwriter and director Dušan Kovačević, and French director Michel Hazanavicius.The Regional Lifka Award, announced for the second time this year, will be presented to actor Igor Galo.

    The several locations of the festival include Summer Stage in Palić, Eurocinema, Abazija and Lifka cinemas.

    The European Film Festival Palić is supported by the Serbian Ministry of Culture and Information, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities of Vojvodina, the City of Subotica and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme.

    Official Selection Programme:

    Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush (Germany, France)
    Directed by Andreas Dresen

    As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania)  Out of competition
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov BrothersArtbox
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film CentreEurimagesMEDIA-Creative Europe

    No (Germany)
    Directed by Dietrich Brüggemann

    Girl Picture / Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Finland)
    Directed by Alli Haapasalo

    R.M.N. (Romania, France, Belgium, Sweden)
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu
    Produced by Mobra Films
    Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Wild Bunch International, France 3 Cinéma, Le Pacte, Les Films du Fleuve, Filmgate Films, Film i Väst
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Canal+,France Télévisions, Ciné+, Eurimages

    The Beautiful Years /  Gli anni belli (Italy, Portugal, Serbia)
    Directed by Lorenzo d'Amico de Carvalho
    Produced by Bendico
    Coproduced by RAI Cinema, Hora Magica, Art & Popcorn in collaboration with RTP

    Sick of Myself / Syk Pike (Norway, Sweden)
    Directed by Kristoffer Borgli

    Gentle / Szelíd (Hungary, Germany)
    Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes
    Produced by FocusFox
    Coproduced by Komplizen Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF

    Rimini (Austria, France, Germany)
    Directed by Ulrich Seidl

    Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont

    Smoking Causes Coughing / Fumer fait tousser (France)
    Directed  by Quentin Dupieux

    Final Cut / Coupez! (France, UK, Japan)  Out of competition
    Directed by Michel Hazanavicius

