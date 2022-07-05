FESTIVALS: European Film Festival Palić 2022 Ready to Kick Off

PALIĆ: The 29th edition of the Palić European Film Festival will be held in person in Palić and Subotica 16 - 22 July 2022, organised by the Open University Subotica .

The audience will be presented with more than 130 films from all over Europe, in 15 different selections, during the pre-festival programme and the main event. Most of the films will have their Serbian and regional premiere at Palić.

The two competition sections are Official Selection and Parallels and Encounters. The main competition programme is curated by Nikolaj Nikitin.

In addition to the rich film programme, the audience will be able to enjoy various accompanying events from concerts and exhibitions to workshops and master classes.

The laureates of this year's "Alexander Lifka" awards for outstanding contribution to European cinema are Serbian writer, screenwriter and director Dušan Kovačević, and French director Michel Hazanavicius.The Regional Lifka Award, announced for the second time this year, will be presented to actor Igor Galo.

The several locations of the festival include Summer Stage in Palić, Eurocinema, Abazija and Lifka cinemas.

The European Film Festival Palić is supported by the Serbian Ministry of Culture and Information, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities of Vojvodina, the City of Subotica and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme.

Official Selection Programme:

Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush (Germany, France)

Directed by Andreas Dresen

As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania) Out of competition

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

No (Germany)

Directed by Dietrich Brüggemann

Girl Picture / Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Finland)

Directed by Alli Haapasalo

R.M.N. (Romania, France, Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Wild Bunch International, France 3 Cinéma, Le Pacte, Les Films du Fleuve, Filmgate Films, Film i Väst

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Canal+,France Télévisions, Ciné+, Eurimages

The Beautiful Years / Gli anni belli (Italy, Portugal, Serbia)

Directed by Lorenzo d'Amico de Carvalho

Produced by Bendico

Coproduced by RAI Cinema, Hora Magica, Art & Popcorn in collaboration with RTP

Sick of Myself / Syk Pike (Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli

Gentle / Szelíd (Hungary, Germany)

Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes

Produced by FocusFox

Coproduced by Komplizen Film

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF

Rimini (Austria, France, Germany)

Directed by Ulrich Seidl

Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

Smoking Causes Coughing / Fumer fait tousser (France)

Directed by Quentin Dupieux

Final Cut / Coupez! (France, UK, Japan) Out of competition

Directed by Michel Hazanavicius