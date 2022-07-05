FESTIVALS: European Film Festival Palić 2022 Ready to Kick Off

The audience will be presented with more than 130 films from all over Europe, in 15 different selections, during the pre-festival programme and the main event. Most of the films will have their Serbian and regional premiere at Palić.
The two competition sections are Official Selection and Parallels and Encounters. The main competition programme is curated by Nikolaj Nikitin.
In addition to the rich film programme, the audience will be able to enjoy various accompanying events from concerts and exhibitions to workshops and master classes.
The laureates of this year's "Alexander Lifka" awards for outstanding contribution to European cinema are Serbian writer, screenwriter and director Dušan Kovačević, and French director Michel Hazanavicius.The Regional Lifka Award, announced for the second time this year, will be presented to actor Igor Galo.
The several locations of the festival include Summer Stage in Palić, Eurocinema, Abazija and Lifka cinemas.
The European Film Festival Palić is supported by the Serbian Ministry of Culture and Information, the Provincial Secretariat for Culture, Public Information and Relations with Religious Communities of Vojvodina, the City of Subotica and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme.
Official Selection Programme:
Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush (Germany, France)
Directed by Andreas Dresen
As Far As I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, Luxembourg, France, Bulgaria, Lithuania) Out of competition
Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe
No (Germany)
Directed by Dietrich Brüggemann
Girl Picture / Tytöt tytöt tytöt (Finland)
Directed by Alli Haapasalo
R.M.N. (Romania, France, Belgium, Sweden)
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
Produced by Mobra Films
Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Wild Bunch International, France 3 Cinéma, Le Pacte, Les Films du Fleuve, Filmgate Films, Film i Väst
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Canal+,France Télévisions, Ciné+, Eurimages
The Beautiful Years / Gli anni belli (Italy, Portugal, Serbia)
Directed by Lorenzo d'Amico de Carvalho
Produced by Bendico
Coproduced by RAI Cinema, Hora Magica, Art & Popcorn in collaboration with RTP
Sick of Myself / Syk Pike (Norway, Sweden)
Directed by Kristoffer Borgli
Gentle / Szelíd (Hungary, Germany)
Directed by László Csuja, Anna Nemes
Produced by FocusFox
Coproduced by Komplizen Film
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, ZDF
Rimini (Austria, France, Germany)
Directed by Ulrich Seidl
Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Lukas Dhont
Smoking Causes Coughing / Fumer fait tousser (France)
Directed by Quentin Dupieux
Final Cut / Coupez! (France, UK, Japan) Out of competition
Directed by Michel Hazanavicius