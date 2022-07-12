PRODUCTION: Serbian Actor Rade Ćosić in Postproduction with Directorial Debut

BELGRADE: Serbian actor Rade Ćosić is currently in postproduction with his directorial debut feature Dead or Alive / Ko živ, ko mrtav. This buddy-buddy film / action comedy with aspects of a thriller is expected to premiere by the end of 2022 or in January 2023.

Dead or Alive / Ko živ, ko mrtav follows two homicide detectives who have been assigned to a strange case of a ritual murder of a girl. In their department, they are seen as airheads, but this time, they come close to the truth. Therefore, the mafia protecting the killer puts various obstacles in their way and they eventually end up being accused and sent to prison. Rade Ćosić and Marko Backovic penned the script.

The main characters are played by Stefan Jevtović, Rade Ćosić, Milan Vasić, Ljubomir Bandović and Dragana Mićalović.

The film is a joint production of Apollon and Telekom Srbija with Ćosić’s Cinemashina as executive producer.

The shooting took place 24 May – 15 June 2022 in Belgrade, Pančevo, and in the prison of Zabela. No budget details have been disclosed at this point.

Previously, Ćosić produced two feature films in which he played the key roles: Afterparty / Afterparti (2017, directed by Luka Bursać and produced by Ljuti bicikl and Machina & Zec) and The Team / Ekipa (2019, directed by Marko Sopić and produced by House of Cinemashina and Cinnamon Films), both supported by Film Center Serbia.

Production Information:

Producers:

Apollon (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telekom Srbija (Serbia)

Executive producer:

Cinemashina (Serbia)

Rade Ćosić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Rade Ćosić

Scriptwriters: Rade Ćosić, Marko Backović

DoP: Igor Marović

Production designer: Nikola Nikolić

Costume designer: Kristina Savić

Cast: Stefan Jevtović, Rade Ćosić, Milan Vasić, Ljubomir Bandović, Dragana Mićalović, Branislav Zeremski, Tijana Pečenčić, Petar Zekavica, Dragan Marinkovic Maca, Miloš Đorđević