PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Darko Lungulov Starts Shooting 1970

BELGRADE: Serbian director Darko Lungulov started the production of his fourth feature film titled 1970 , which is a coproduction of Serbia, Hungary, Croatia and Luxembourg.

The focal figure of the film’s story is thirteen-year-old Draško, who, while exploring the world of adults, experiences a friendship and romantic relationship with a free-spirited teenage girl, Eržika, introducing him to the hippie culture, rebellion and music of the seventies. Their relationship, full of tape recorders, secret recordings and rock 'n' roll, becomes a path to discovering personal freedom and identity.

Darko Lungulov is directing from his own script, and the cast is led by young Andrija Femić and Lila Greguš, accompanied by Vesna Trivalić, Voja Brajović, Marko Janketić, Ivana Roščić, Radovan Vujović, Pavle Čemerikić, Marko Marković, Lujza Baba, and Hermina Erdelji.

The film is a joint production of Papa Films, and This and That Productions, with Snežana van Houwelingen as producer. The coproducers are Hungary’s Andromeda Films, Croatia’s PomPom Film, and Luxembourg’s Samsa Film.

Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Vojvodina Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Croatian Audiovisual Center, the National Film Institute – Hungary, and the Luxembourg Film Fund supported the project. No budget details have been revealed so far.

In 2020, Film Center Serbia supported the project with 256,000 EUR / 30 m RSD.

The shooting started in the village of Zmajevo and is going to take place over the course of June and July 2025. The premiere is expected in 2026.

Production Information:

Producers:

Papa Films (Serbia)

This and That Productions (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Andromeda Films (Hungary)

PomPom Film (Croatia)

Samsa Film (Luxembourg)

Credits:

Director: Darko Lungulov

Scriptwriter: Darko Lungulov

DoP: Đorđe Arambašić

Cast: Andrija Femić, Lila Greguš,Vesna Trivalić, Voja Brajović, Marko Janketić, Ivana Roščić, Radovan Vujović, Pavle Čemerikić, Marko Marković, Lujza Baba, Hermina Erdelji