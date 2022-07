BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia has announced its latest grants in several categories including minority coproductions. Altogether, 54 projects were supported with 1,225,306 EUR / 143,820,000 RSD.

New projects by Kosara Mitić, Srđan Kovačević and Nejc Gazvoda are among the nine winners of minority coproduction grants.

Funding went also to experimental and video art, production of short films, short animated films, short documentaries and long documentaries, as well as for script development, predigitalisation and digitalisation.

The grants were announced on 7 and 13 July 2022, respectively.

