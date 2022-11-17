BOX OFFICE: Serbian WW2 Spy Thriller/Melodrama Vera Hits No. 2 in Weekend Charts

BELGRADE: Serbian WW2 spy thriller melodrama Vera by Nedeljko Kovačić scores second place in its opening box office weekend in Serbia with 14,075 admissions and 62,269 EUR / 7,303,004 RSD gross. Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which tops the weekend charts, had 19,523 admissions over the same period.

Vera, which was released by Art Vista on 10 November 2022 and is currently distributed in 40 prints, is inspired by the true story of Vera Pešić (1919–1944), who was active during WW2 and some called her "the Serbian Mata Hari."

The script, based on the idea by Danka Milošević, was penned by Nedeljko Kovačić and Kristina Đuković. The main role is played by Jovana Stojiljković and the rest of the cast includes Petar Zekavica, Nikola Kojo and Anita Mančić, among others.

Danka Milošević produced the film through GFC with support from Film Center Serbia.

Another Serbian debut feature, the comedy Three-Storey Comedy / Komedija na tri sprata by Sandra Mitrović, produced by Filland and Telekom Srbija, reached no. 2 in the local box office during the course of its first cinema weekend with 12,802 admissions in October 2022.