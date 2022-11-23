Serbian Golden Boy Acquired by Amazon Prime

As reported by the production, further expansions and negotiations are already underway.
Golden Boy focuses on a young and aspiring football player, burdened by temper issues, who from early youth and due to his gift has been the target of various interests.
The script was written by Aleksa Ršumović, Vuk Ršumović and Janković himself. The main cast consists of Denis Murić, Igor Benčina, Andrija Kuzmanović and Petar Strugar.
Janković also produced the film together with Uglješa Jokić through Fantastika Film Studio. The production was supported by Film Center Serbia and Telekom Srbija.
Art Vista released the film in Serbia in January 2022 with 160,239 admissions so far.