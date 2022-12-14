LA-Based XYZ Films Acquires North America Rights to Serbian Mudbrick

BELGRADE: XYZ Films from Los Angeles has acquired the distribution rights for North America for the upcoming Serbian feature film Mudbrick / Kuća od blata.

Nikola Petrović’s sophomore feature was financed with private money and also by minor investors (more than 50 of them), who invested a total of 148,000 EUR via the Serbian crowdinvesting platform VENTU.RS. Recently the film received a grant of 60,703 EUR / 7.1 m RSD from Film Center Serbia within its contest for independently produced films.

Following the events upon which he had to leave Great Britain for unknown reasons and to return to his parents' native village, Paul (Pavle) finds a mysterious family in the house he inherited, which is part of the cult of the Old Slavic underworld god Veles.

The cast is led by UK and international actors Andrew Howard and Philip Brodie, accompanied by Macedonian actors Kamka Tocinovski and Dušica Nastova, and also by Serbian actors Joakim Tasić and Predrag Momčilović.

The film was produced by Aleksandar Protić through his Belgrade based MIR Media Group with Jelena Kosara as executive producer.

XYZ Films is both the sales agent and distributor of Mudbrick in North America, Aleksandar Protić told FNE.