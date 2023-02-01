FESTIVALS: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival 2023 Announces Winners

BELGRADE: The 16th Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival , initiated by Emir Kusturica, has handed its Golden Egg Award to Letter to a Pig (Israel) directed by Tal Kantor.

The festival, which is organising a competition for short films, took place in Drvengrad 25 – 29 January 2023, organised by the Rasta International production company and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.

WINNERS:

Golden Egg:

Letter to a Pig (Israel)

Directed by Tal Kantor

Silver Egg:

Snow in September (Mongolia)

Directed by Dulmaa Purev-Ochir

Bronze Egg:

Affricate (Hungary)

Directed by Anna Gyimesi

Special Mention:

Director Aleksandra Lazarovski for More than Living (France, Serbia)

Vinko Filač Award:

Cinematographer Evan Maragkoudakis for On Xerxes’ Throne (Greece)

Directed by Evi Kalogiropoulou