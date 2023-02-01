FESTIVALS: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival 2023 Announces Winners

The festival, which is organising a competition for short films, took place in Drvengrad 25 – 29 January 2023, organised by the Rasta International production company and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.
WINNERS:
Golden Egg:
Letter to a Pig (Israel)
Directed by Tal Kantor
Silver Egg:
Snow in September (Mongolia)
Directed by Dulmaa Purev-Ochir
Bronze Egg:
Affricate (Hungary)
Directed by Anna Gyimesi
Special Mention:
Director Aleksandra Lazarovski for More than Living (France, Serbia)
Vinko Filač Award:
Cinematographer Evan Maragkoudakis for On Xerxes’ Throne (Greece)
Directed by Evi Kalogiropoulou