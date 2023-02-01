01-02-2023

FESTIVALS: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival 2023 Announces Winners

    FESTIVALS: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival 2023 Announces Winners credit: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival

    BELGRADE: The 16th Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival, initiated by Emir Kusturica, has handed its Golden Egg Award to Letter to a Pig (Israel) directed by Tal Kantor.

    The festival, which is organising a competition for short films, took place in Drvengrad 25 – 29  January 2023, organised by the Rasta International production company and supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.

    WINNERS:

    Golden Egg:
    Letter to a Pig (Israel)
    Directed by Tal Kantor

    Silver Egg:
    Snow in September (Mongolia)
    Directed by Dulmaa Purev-Ochir

    Bronze Egg:
    Affricate (Hungary)
    Directed by Anna Gyimesi

    Special Mention:
    Director Aleksandra Lazarovski for More than Living (France, Serbia)

    Vinko Filač Award:
    Cinematographer Evan Maragkoudakis for On Xerxes’ Throne (Greece)
    Directed by Evi Kalogiropoulou

